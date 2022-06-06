Dr. Zoland will be discussing "Sports Hernia, Athletic Pubalgia, Core Muscle Injury: Understanding the Pathologies" on September 16-17, 2022, at the Hospital for Special Surgery, the #1 rated orthopedic hospital in the world.
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland has unparalleled knowledge and experience in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain and sports-related groin/pelvic injuries, as well as non-surgical treatment recommendations. The Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) will be hosting Dr. Zoland for an informative lecture on pain in the groin region, where the abdominal musculature attaches to the pubis, which is referred to as a "sports hernia," "athletic pubalgia," or "core muscle injury" and has become a topic of increased interest due to its challenging diagnosis. Identifying the cause of chronic groin pain is complicated because significant symptom overlap exists between disorders of the proximal thigh musculature, intra-articular hip pathology and disorders of the abdominal musculature, and Dr. Zoland will present a comprehensive review of the pathoanatomic features.
Dr. Mark Zoland is a general surgeon who has specialized in groin and pelvic pain. By focusing specifically on this area of the body, he straddles many surgical and medical disciplines and is able to offer a unique perspective on this difficult topic. Dr. Zoland graduated from Columbia University and earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He has been board-certified and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons since 2001. Dr. Zoland leads an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City and has presented at institutions such as Harvard, Hospital for Special Surgery, Columbia and Cornell. With multiple areas of expertise, including minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery, he offers decades of experience to help patients and educate other surgeons.
"I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge on this topic with my colleagues at the HSS in September," says Dr. Mark Zoland.
More about Dr. Mark Zoland:
Both Dr. Zoland and the trusted medical team at Core Surgical in NYC utilize innovative techniques and advanced technology to achieve the best results for all types of patients, including treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in New York City. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771.
