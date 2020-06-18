TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque Esports Corp. (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) ("Torque" or the "Company") announces it has settled and extinguished $125,000 in professional fees owing to Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") in connection with the provision of a fairness opinion to the board of directors of Frankly Inc. (the "Indebtedness") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the settlement of the Indebtedness (the "Debt Settlement"), the Company issued 200,320 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.624 per Common Share to Haywood. The Company chose to settle and extinguish the Indebtedness through the issuance of Common Shares to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet. The Debt Settlement was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on June 15, 2020.
The issuance of the Common Shares to Haywood is subject to the receipt of final approval of the TSXV. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period, which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.
More About Torque Esports
Torque is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies and providing online interactive technology platforms and monetization services. To date, Torque's combined companies have clients comprising more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.
Torque Esports brands and businesses include UMG, Stream Hatchet, Eden Games, IDEAS + CARS, The-Race.com, WTF1 and Allinsports - for more information visit: www.torqueesport.com; Frankly and its wholly-owned subsidiary Frankly Media LLC, which provides a complete suite of online content and monetization solutions - for more information visit: www.franklymedia.com; and WinView, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based company, a pioneer in mobile gaming and interactive second screen viewing and the owner of a portfolio of foundational patents in the field of interactive media - for more information visit: www.winview.tv.
