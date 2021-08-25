MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today ROBOFI LLC, an innovator in robotics, launches the TOSY Flying Duo, a high-tech, highly durable Boomerang and Flying Disc. TOSY Flying Duo offers a range of fun for casual, on-the-go outdoor enthusiasts and Ultimate sport fanatics.
Disc Golf and Ultimate Frisbee, referred to as Ultimate, are among the fastest growing sports. The flying disc used in Ultimate hasn't seen improved functionality, like what the TOSY Flying Duo offers, in decades. Whether it's used for competitive play or recreation, TOSY Flying Duo is the game outdoor dreams are made of.
The TOSY Flying Disc features a professional "Ultimate Play" mode where the light will flash one time at the 9th second to alert the player to throw the disc, and turn off after 10 seconds if the disc isn't thrown. The TOSY Flying Disc meets all standard requirements for official Ultimate Games. The TOSY Boomerang has a unique round shape with a patented self-return feature, soaring up to 50 feet high and a distance of 100 feet. It includes a launcher for a precise and safe comeback for anyone six and up.
The competition or casual tossing on the beach doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down since the TOSY Flying Duo can light up the night sky with its mesmerizing 360 LEDs lights and adjustable brightness levels. TOSY Flying Duo is rechargeable so the fun is convenient and not reliant on batteries. It comes in smart packaging for easy carry while on the go, and is water-resistant and made of high-quality, floatable materials.
"Flying discs and boomerangs are enjoyed by millions of people worldwide and have evolved into some of the fastest-growing sports," said Chloe Pham, marketing manager of TOSY Flying Duo. "The TOSY Flying Duo takes functionality and fun to the next level in an effort to help grow outdoor activities whether they're used for recreation or competitions."
The TOSY Flying Duo is a game-changer when compared to traditional boomerangs and flying discs. In addition to its simplicity to play, it's made of safe plastic materials. The TOSY Flying Duo can make anyone feel like a flying sports pro.
TOSY Flying Duo is available to pre-order starting at $78. To preorder, visit pr.go2.fund/tosy.
ROBOFI is a start-up company specializing in high-tech, fun sports items and innovative robots. It's their ultimate goal to bring the most advanced and entertaining products to tech gurus and consumers globally. The team is excited about their newest product, TOSY Flying Duo. This duo is the first of its kind and will take outdoor adventures to the next level! For more information, visit https://flyingduo.tosy.com/.
