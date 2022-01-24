BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tough Mudder, the global leader in obstacle course adventures, today launched a redesigned Endurance Series that enables athletes of all abilities to pursue extreme challenges from 20 kilometers to 100+ miles. Featuring never-ending course formats, revamped achievement levels and the brand-new Tough Mudder Infinity format, Tough Mudder's Endurance Series caters to the athlete who has conquered the standard Tough Mudder distances and is up for an ultra-adventure.
"This year marks the first time that all three of Tough Mudder's competitive events will be focused on the same premise: pushing your boundaries by moving as long as you can within a fixed period of time," said Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin. "As a result, endurance athletes from entry level to the best in the world will have the opportunity to challenge themselves on the same circuit course, bringing that unique blend of Tough Mudder teamwork to a competitive race."
The Tough Mudder Endurance Series includes the following events:
- Tough Mudder Infinity - NEW for 2022: Tough Mudder Infinity is an 8-hour competition, challenging participants to complete as many laps of a Tough Mudder course as they can. Participants will have access to Tough Mudder's 5k and 15k courses during the regular Saturday of a Tough Mudder weekend, facing between 13-30 obstacles per lap with the support of thousands of fellow Mudders in a choose-your-own-adventure experience.
- Toughest Mudder: An overnight 12-hour competition, Toughest Mudder challenges participants to complete as many kilometers as they can, taking on 20 obstacles per 10km lap. Participants don headlamps and often wetsuits to brave the unique conditions presented in an overnight race. Toughest Mudder events will be hosted in Pennsylvania (May) and Indiana (August) in the United States and the United Kingdom (September).
- World's Toughest Mudder: World's Toughest Mudder is a 24-hour competition that challenges participants to run as many miles as they can. Participants will take on 20+ obstacles per 5 mile lap, with a wide range of exclusive features and modifications to the standard Tough Mudder course and obstacles. Participants will convene in Pensacola, Florida this November 12-13 to take on the toughest obstacle course race on the planet.
For each of the event formats in the Endurance Series, Tough Mudder is debuting new distance-based achievement awards to recognize outstanding performances. Top performers can also qualify for Contender Status at World's Toughest Mudder, gaining eligibility to vie for the $35,000 prize purse. Athletes who complete all three Endurance Series events in 2022 will earn the Tough Mudder Holy Grail, a custom steel chalice that interlocks with each event's finisher medal to commemorate their achievement.
In the coming weeks, Tough Mudder will also be launching industry-leading adaptive athlete programs in 2022, including exclusive achievement awards at Endurance Series events.
With 13 US and 6 UK Endurance Series events taking place in 2022, Mudders will have ample opportunity to experience Tough Mudder's life-changing endurance events.
About Tough Mudder
Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world's most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder 10K, and Tough Mudder 15K) and endurance (Tough Mudder Infinity, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries. The company's content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. The company is part of the Spartan global family of extreme endurance properties. For more information visit http://www.toughmudder.com.
