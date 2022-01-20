BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tough Mudder, the global leader in obstacle course adventures, today unveiled a new rally cry encouraging you to #FckResolutions in 2022. At a time when most have already failed at their New Year ambitions, Tough Mudder instead urges you to join a movement vowing to ditch cliché resolutions and live more adventurously this year.
"Let's face it, resolutions suck. Restrictive resolutions, driven by big brands trying to sell you products you don't need have infiltrated our January every year," said Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin. "We say #FckResolutions. Don't start 2022 with a juice cleanse or some new magical pill. Think bigger and bolder. Choose adventure. Tough Mudder's here to give you that challenge in 2022."
With the launch of three event formats this year, there's a distance for every adventure level at Tough Mudder events across the country:
- Tough Mudder 5K: 3+ miles of Tough Mudder's famous teamwork-inspired obstacles - anyone is capable of conquering a Tough Mudder 5K as long as they have the courage to step up to the starting line.
- Tough Mudder 10K -- NEW for 2022: Welcome to the sweet spot. With a 6+ mile course and 20 of world-famous obstacles to tackle, Tough Mudder 10K is the newest adventure in Tough Mudder's obstacle course line-up.
- Tough 15K: Formerly known as the Tough Mudder Classic, this course is loaded with 30 of the world's craziest obstacles, encouraging teammates and strangers to work together to conquer the course.
"With Tough Mudder, you can infuse adventure into your everyday life. From Toronto to Tampa, mountain top to desert, we offer new adventures from coast to coast and around the world," said McLaughlin. "Tough Mudder isn't a race and it isn't a competition. Our courses are designed to compel teamwork and there's no judgement -- people of all ages, sizes and fitness levels are invited to come out and challenge their mental and physical toughness on our world-class obstacles. We encourage anyone who's looking for an adventure and camaraderie to come out and give Tough Mudder a try."
Supporting the call to adventure, some of the world's biggest brands have signed on as Tough Mudder partners for the 2022 season including Reign Total Body Fuel, Every Man Jack, Fabletics, Yukon Jack, Bob's Red Mill, PlantFuel and Craft.
To seek adventure in 2022 and find a Tough Mudder near you, visit toughmudder.com.
About Tough Mudder
Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world's most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder 10K, and Tough Mudder 15K) and endurance (Tough Mudder Infinity, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries. The company's content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. The company is part of the Spartan global family of extreme endurance properties. For more information visit http://www.toughmudder.com.
