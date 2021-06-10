BOSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tough Mudder, the global experiential fitness entertainment brand announces that the Original KOOSH, the iconic Hasbro brand licensed to Playmonster will become the presenting sponsor of Tough Mudder Kids. Tough Mudder Kids presented by KOOSH will kick-off on July 10th and run through the end of the season. This adventure inspired obstacle course is open to youth Mudders ages 5 - 12 and encourages teamwork to overcome obstacles both in and out of the mud.
A reimagined and enhanced teamwork experience, each Tough Mudder Kids event weekend will offer both a Mighty Mudder and a Mini Mudder event open to kids of all abilities. The Mighty Mudder course is designed for kids 8-12, featuring a one-mile course with 15 obstacles, while Mini Mudder is designed for kids aged 5-7, offering a ½ mile course and 10 obstacles. Participants in both age groups will receive a finisher shirt, an adult spectator ticket, finisher's headband and post-event refreshments.
"The Tough Mudder event is a perfect fit with our KOOSH brand initiative," said Tim Kilpin, President at PlayMonster. "Creating fun ways for kids to stay active and have a positive play experience is something KOOSH and PlayMonster strives for with every product we create."
Koosh will kick off their partnership experience at the Tough Mudder Kids event in Indiana on July 31st, featuring the re-launched Original KOOSH product and showcasing the different ways to play and engage with the suite of soft active toys. With this partnership, the KOOSH brand will sponsor the Polar Plunge obstacle on course. This icy challenge will test the participants' mental grit as they dunk their bodies into an ice bath filled with water and KOOSH balls.
"We are excited to partner with an innovative brand and household favorite like KOOSH for our reimagined Tough Mudder Kids experience. Our mission is to empower kids to develop a positive relationship with physical activity by providing them an experience to use their teamwork skills, face their fears and get pretty muddy along the way," said Kyle McLaughlin, CEO of Tough Mudder.
Tough Mudder Kids presented by KOOSH is also announcing the details of their grant program for the 2021 season; providing a bank of free entries at each event for youth organizations that serve kids aged 5-12 in high need communities. More details on the grant program and consideration criteria can be found here.
"The Tough Mudder community is rooted in inclusion, including accessibility for communities that don't have the means to purchase an entry fee, particularly for our youth events. Our mission with our grant program is to provide kids the lifelong benefit of a positive relationship with physical activity and greater self-esteem through teamwork and fun. A day in the mud can change a kid's life and we want to be able to support that opportunity for any child who wants that," said McLaughlin.
The 2021 North American Tough Mudder event series will feature more than 125,000 annual participants, and more than 20 event weekends across the continent this year. For more information and to register for Tough Mudder visit: toughmudder.com. You can also find Tough Mudder at @tough_mudder on Instagram, @toughmudder on Facebook and @ToughMudder on Twitter.
Tough Mudder and its local partners are following all local public health guidelines and have developed extensive protocols to provide a safe racing environment, including limiting capacity at events.
About Tough Mudder
Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and endurance (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 19 countries. The company's content studio provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspiring content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder's brand of teamwork-based challenge events and digital fitness experiences are unique in the endurance and obstacle course industries, and over 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. For more information visit http://www.toughmudder.com.
About PlayMonster
PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships®.
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.
The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)
