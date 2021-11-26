TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has assisted Kumamoto prefecture in its effort to promote professional sports in the prefecture by using the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program called furusato nozei. transcosmos is the first company that supports professional sports with the corporate version of furusato nozei in Kumamoto prefecture. Along with this, transcosmos will also co-sponsor KUMAMOTO VOLTERS, the professional basketball team operated by Kumamoto Basketball Co., Ltd.
transcosmos opened the BPO Center Kumamoto in 2008, and has been offering BPO services, primarily back-office operations for supply chain management. For the past 13 years since opening the center, transcosmos has been contributing to Kumamoto prefecture in revitalizing and developing the prefecture by creating employment opportunities. Sympathizing with its concept, transcosmos donated to "The 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum – A corridor of Memories" by using the corporate version of furusato nozei in January, 2021.
"We are grateful for transcosmos in supporting our prefecture's initiative to promote professional sports teams and activities in Kumamoto by way of using the corporate version of furusato nozei," Ikuo Kabashima, Governor of Kumamoto prefecture, said. "Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank you again for the donation you made last year for the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum, a corridor-style filed museum designed to pass on the memories of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake to future generations to let the learn from the experience. Kumamoto prefecture has been hit by three devastating disasters, namely the 2019 novel coronavirus, the 2020 Kyushu floods, on top of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake. Under such an environment, our three professional sports teams (ROASSO KUMAMOTO, KUMAMOTO VOLTERS, and HINOKUNI Salamanders) are invaluable for us. Not to mention their impressive performance in games, they encourage and inspire our citizens in many ways. We will make the most of precious donations from transcosmos for initiatives that will increase the number of spectators at the KUMAMOTO VOLTERS matches. We cannot thank you enough for supporting us in various ways since you opened your center back in 2008. Thank you very much for your continued support."
With wishes to give "Dreams for Kids" and "Cheer for Kumamoto," KUMAMOTO VOLTERS, the one and only professional basketball team in Kumamoto, was born in 2013. By becoming its co-sponsor, transcosmos believes that the company can contribute to Kumamoto in promoting its sports business by assisting the prefecture in revitalizing its communities through sports. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for its employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.
- transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
(https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)
Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people&technology.
transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshop with the selected members from each function, and more.
