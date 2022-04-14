This summer travel expert Stefanie Payne invites readers to join her in a new book titled The National Parks Journal. In it Stefanie challenges the reader to build and chronicle their own adventure.
GOLDEN, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A few years ago travel expert Stefanie Payne took her passion for the great outdoors on the road and beautifully chronicled her journey of 52 U.S. National Parks in 59 weeks. This summer she invites readers to join her in a new book titled The National Parks Journal. In it Stefanie challenges the reader to build and chronicle their own adventure.
Set for release from Simon & Schuster's Adams Media imprint in early May, the book provides a practical guide to some of the most picturesque national parks and great IG worthy backdrops across the country. It also includes advice from name expert outdoor adventurers and experienced camping travelers, with personal planning pages to schedule and record a colorful log of memories from the reader's own personal adventures and park visits.
"In the first book I got the chance to share my journey, which I loved," said Stefanie. "But in this one there are many blank pages because I wanted The National Parks Journal to be about the reader. This time the adventure is not mine. It's theirs."
Her first book, A Year in the National Parks: The Greatest American Road Trip, is a 240-page bestseller, a full-color coffee table book co-authored with Jonathan Irish, as a celebration of their year spent exploring and documenting all of the national parks ("52 parks in 59 days") during the centennial anniversary of the National Park Service in 2016.
Stefanie's passion for the great outdoors is as clear as the photos she shares almost daily on her Instagram and Twitter. So is her popularity. She frequently attends (and on occasion guests hosts) #parkchat Twitter events which gathers national park enthusiasts on that social media platform.
About Stefanie
Stefanie is a creative professional and communications strategist supporting NASA human spaceflight at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C. When not telling the story of exploration in space, she writes about exploration on Earth in publications such as The Travel Channel, blogs for National Geographic, The Huffington Post, Thrillist, The Lonely Planet, The Wall Street Journal, and more.
Payne has authored numerous books about America's national parks, circulating in U.S. and international markets.
For more on Stefanie visit http://www.stefaniepayne.com or follow her amazing journeys on Instagram and Twitter.
