LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning podcast company, Treefort Media, announced that their fan-favorite daily sports podcast "The No-Sports Report with Jensen Karp" has joined the iHeartPodcast Network. The daily podcast, which topped sports podcast charts the month it debuted, features one-on-one interviews with the best athletes, coaches, commentators and legends from across the sports world who, just like their fans, are desperately missing the games they love.
Hosted by veteran comedy writer, Jensen Karp, from KROQ's illustrious "Kevin and Bean Show," recent guests on "The No-Sports Report" include boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, breakout Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, WWE superstars CM Punk and Xavier Woods, Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner and Gavin Lux, ESPN's Jay Williams, sports broadcast legend Bob Costas, and more.
New episodes air every Monday through Friday and are available now
"For sports fans, it's hard to imagine anything filling the void of missing live sports, but partnering with iHeartRadio on this podcast comes as close as possible to giving fans that connection with the athletes and sports figures they love," said Kelly Garner, CEO of Treefort Media.
"'The No-Sports Report with Jensen Karp' is such a refreshing podcast during this unprecedented time without sports and Jensen is an incredibly talented interviewer who brings out the best from his guests," said Sean Titone, Lead Executive Producer of Sports for the iHeartPodcast Network. "iHeart is proud to team up with Treefort Media on this show and provide listeners an opportunity to hear candid, highly enjoyable conversations with their favorite athletes and sports personalities."
The series is now distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 200 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between – making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world. The platform is also home to the most successful podcast of all time, "Stuff You Should Know," and creator of hits like "The Ron Burgundy Podcast," "Disgraceland" and the "Atlanta Monster" series as well as fosters over a hundred shows from its on-air talent like the popular "Bobbycast" and "The Breakfast Club" radio show podcasts. These shows are distributed on all major podcast platforms including the iHeartRadio app, which additionally distributes more than 320,000 shows.
About Treefort Media
Treefort Media is an award-winning podcast company dedicated to immersive audio storytelling. The Treefort team creates and produces original premium audio series across all genres, as well as branded content for a variety of top-tier brands and partners.
