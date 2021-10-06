BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enjoying the outdoor air has never been more comfortable. Today, TreePod Hanging Treehouses LLC launches its largest hanging habitat yet, the TreePod Canopy, which reimagines the hammock by adding overhead cover and a more stable base to sit or lay on. It also preserves the open-air views hammock lovers have come to enjoy.
Hammocks are a popular outdoor accessory but require two trees or poles to set up. They're also difficult to get into and out of, and accommodate only one person comfortably. Not anymore.
TreePod Canopy reimagines what the hammock can be, transforming it into a spacious lounging area for multiple people to enjoy. Sit or lay comfortably inside this covered canopy while taking in panoramic views from five windows. TreePod Canopy hangs from a single tree, giving people more places to sit back and relax.
"TreePod is a supercharged hammock," said Ricardo Bottome, Founder of TreePod Hanging Treehouses LLC. "Its spaciousness and design allow people to relax without worrying about a backache later on. They can hang it from their favorite tree in the backyard or set it up inside their home, giving them 365 days of use."
TreePod Hanging Treehouses launched its first Kickstarter campaign in 2015 for kid-size treehouses. Two years later they launched the TreePod Lounger and Cabana, designed for adults. TreePod Canopy is their largest model to date. It's 52% bigger than their original model.
It combines the luxury of a cabana and the suspension of a hammock. It's made with UV-treated canvas, perfect for using outdoors. The canopy boasts a wide diameter and supports up to 500 pounds in weight, allowing several people to enjoy it together.
TreePod Canopy is available to pre-order in two sizes. A model with a 7.5-foot base is available in Moss or Slate Blue colorways. A model with a 6-foot base is offered in Moss, Slate Blue, Graphite or Aquamarine colorways. To pre-order, go to pr.go2.fund/TreePodCanopy.
TreePod Hanging Treehouses LLC is a Colorado company creating portable and stylish hangout spaces that literally "hang out." The Pods blend together features of hammocks, chairs, and tents, offering a perfect space to relax while suspended off the ground. The original TreePod, a treehouse geared toward kids, launched via a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015. TreePod has since evolved to offer additional sophisticated designs for use outdoors as well as in the home, with a variety of models to accommodate all ages. For more information, visit http://www.mytreepod.com.
