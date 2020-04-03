WATERLOO, Wis., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trek Bicycle is launching free home delivery throughout the continental US for online bike orders through May 1, 2020, giving new and existing riders better access to cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trek is waiving the standard $50 fee associated with home delivery and is working with independent and Trek-owned bike shops regionally on delivery logistics where available. With the majority of Americans "social distancing" and seeking out less crowded, less public essential travel options, cycling has taken center stage—and, has proven mental and physical health benefits, from increased cardiovascular fitness and improved joint mobility to decreased stress and anxiety.
"Access to alternate mobility solutions, like cycling, during a time when we are social distancing and looking for alternate modes of transportation is more important than ever," said John Burke, President of Trek Bicycle. "Cycling plays a critical role in essential travel locally—to grocery stores, pharmacies, and more—but it also serves the greater benefit of helping people get more physical activity, clear their minds and relieve stress while society is more sedentary and anxious than ever before. We hope free home delivery helps to remove a barrier for consumers looking to cycling as a source of joy and as a mobility solution during a time when it's needed most."
For Trek customers, the process is simple: after choosing a bike and moving onto checkout, shoppers can now select a local bike shop that 'Offers Home Delivery' from the list of Trek retailers in their area – there are over 1400 participating retail locations to choose from across the country. The selected bike shop will build the new bike for free and arrange for free home delivery in a way that is most comfortable for the customer – be it at the curb, front porch, back porch, or garage.
All open Trek retailers offer free shop curbside or instore delivery. Although bike orders are placed at TrekBikes.com, the customer's local retailer will still get credit for the sale. This allow customers to support important local businesses in their community at a much needed time. Not sure which bike to pick? Use the Trek Bike Finder to find the bike that's the perfect fit, or contact Trek's Concierge Team at (800) 585-8735.
Delivery availability is subject to change based on local and national travel restrictions. Fee waiver will run through at least May 1, 2020 and is available through participating retailers only. Free home delivery is not available in Alaska or Hawaii.
