Madison, WI, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Trek Travel, a leader in adventure and cycling travel, announces a new pro race trip for Tour de France Femmes, the Women's Tour de France.
Trek Travel has been chosen by Travel + Leisure as one of its "World's Best Tour Operators" for 2021, ranking it tenth in the world for adventure, luxury, and commitment to service. It had also made this list in 2016 and 2018. The company has consistently been recognized by guests and travel enthusiasts alike for its wide portfolio of trips, exceptional guides, and partnership with Trek Bicycle which yields a deep selection of industry-leading equipment for every trip.
The new trip will give guests a chance to witness history at the Women's Tour de France (Tour de France Femmes). This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is full of wows including VIP race viewings, meeting the Women's Trek Segafredo Team, and tackling the featured climbs of the Grand Ballon and Super Planche des Belles Filles, just days before the peloton.
As an official tour operator, Trek Travel will give guests unique opportunities to watch the race like never before. The exclusive viewing experiences include the Stage 6 start in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, a fly-by viewing of stage 7, and the finale mountaintop finish of this year's race on La Super Planches des Belles.
All the spectacle doesn't end on the course as guests will be staying at the 5-star Relais & Châteaux hotel in the beautiful historic center of Colmar. Built-in 1609, this historic building is one of the most beautiful spots in Alsace.
"This past fall watching Lizzie Degnan win the first-ever Paris Roubaix and I felt an immense amount of pride," said Tania Burke, CEO of Trek Travel. "There has been more progress in Women's cycling in the last 3 years than in the last 30 years and the return of the Women's Tour de France (Tour de Femmes) is another step in the journey. Our Trek Travel trip is going to be amazing, offering the best access, an opportunity to meet the riders and allow you to be part of this historic race."
The trip runs from July 27th to August 1st and booking began on February 25th. To learn more, visit TrekTravel.com.
Trek Travel provides cycling vacations of a lifetime in the world's most beautiful destinations. From luxury experiences to easygoing self-guided adventures, the bike tour brand has a trip for every rider out there. Their trips include the use of award-winning Trek bicycles, including e-bikes, so you can ride the best routes with the best gear. Trek Travel has been crafting unforgettable cycling vacations for 20 years, and was most recently recognized by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2021 as one of the top tour operators in the world.
