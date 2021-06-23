NEEDHAM, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor® announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" Things to Do Awards. Previously called the Travelers' Choice Awards for Experiences, the revamped Things to Do Awards have been broadened to recognize the best activities listed on Tripadvisor, so travelers across the globe can look no further for inspiration to make that all important next vacation exceptional. Tripadvisor expanded the awards across a dozen subcategories, from Nature and Hiking to Water Adventures to Out of the Ordinary Experiences, reflecting activities that have been hot since the start of the pandemic. Tripadvisor's vast inventory of things to do - with nearly 400,000 bookable activities - is the go-to source for anyone looking to elevate their travels.
Make your next trip your best trip and discover all the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Things to Do for 2021 here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo.
Just in time for summer, Tripadvisor is sharing the activities travelers loved the most throughout the pandemic, so others can go out and experience them for themselves. Whether travelers enjoy planning in advance, or waiting to see what's nearby once they're at their destination, Tripadvisor's Things to Do Awards surface recommendations for all types of travelers, according to the best guides: other travelers who have been there and done that.
The No. 1 Experience in the world for 2021 is a Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa. Travelers are loving soaking in the stunning Dubai skyline with the thrill of a jet ski ride, and ample photo-ops. Here in the U.S., it's another water adventure topping travelers' list; the Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area is the No. 1 Experience in the U.S. On this tour, travelers can get a window seat to the gorgeous waters and wildlife of Florida in a crystal-clear kayak.
By booking an experience on Tripadvisor, people not only get to explore a destination, they get custom-designed and memorable activities from experts who are highly skilled at what they do. Whether it's an educational trip to the museum or a cooking class with an executive chef, travelers can leave the details to the professionals and benefit from their expertise so all they need to do is show up, learn, and enjoy.
"When I think about what makes a trip truly unforgettable, it's those can't-miss and truly unique activities like a sunset sail with my family, a bike tour with the most hilarious and knowledgeable tour guide, or doing something out of my comfort zone, like ziplining through the forests of New Zealand,'' said Kate Urquhart, general manager, experiences at Tripadvisor. "With no other accolades of its scale, the Travelers' Choice Things to Do Awards are in a class of their own, highlighting activities travelers have determined are essential when visiting a destination."
Trending Things for 2021
Tripadvisor is awarding Travelers' Choice to 530 Things to Do this year. The activities cracking the list for 2021 are largely outdoor and water-based, not surprising in light of the outdoors craze prevailing throughout the pandemic. Winners also include more than your traditional guided city walking tours, with things like a husky safari in Finland, French wine and cheese tasting in Paris, and a private boat through the crystal blue lagoon of Malta ranking among travelers' favorites.
In addition to world and country-level winners, this year Tripadvisor is also ranking the best Things to Do in 10 major cities around the world, inclusive of experiences, tours, activities and attractions. It's the first time Tripadvisor has combined attractions and bookable experiences into one major award category, giving travelers a full picture of the best things to do in popular cities globally - according to those who've visited.
For 2021, Tripadvisor is awarding the Best of the Best Things to Do across 12 subcategories:
- Top Overall Experiences, inclusive of experiences, tours and activities
- No. 1 in the world: Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa - Dubai, UAE
- Best Things to Do in 10 cities around the world, inclusive of experiences and attractions
- Adventure Activities
- No. 1 in the world: Hang gliding Experience Rotorfly - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Food Experiences
- No. 1 in the world: Undiscovered Charleston: Half Day Food, Wine & History Tour with Cooking Class - Charleston, S.C.
- Nature and Hiking
- No. 1 in the world: Ziplining Forest Adventure - The Original Canopy Tour Rotorua - Rotorua, New Zealand
- Water Adventures
- No. 1 in the world: Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa - Dubai, UAE
- Out of the Ordinary Experiences
- No. 1 in the world: Heli Hike Fox Glacier - Fox Glacier, New Zealand
- Sailing & Day Cruises
- No. 1 in the world: 2 Hour Lisbon Sunset and Wine Sailing Tour - Lisbon, Portugal
- Wine Experiences
- No. 1 in the world: Wine Sampler Tour - Queenstown, New Zealand
- Biking Tours
- No. 1 in the world: Red Rock Canyon Self-Guided Electric Bike Tour, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Luxury Tours
- No. 1 in the world: 3-Days Discovery Of Angkor, Waterfalls, Floating Village and Banteay Srei temple - Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Family-Friendly Fun
- No. 1 in the world: Exciting Upper Pigeon Smoky Mountains Rafting Trip - Hartford, Tenn.
Top 10 Experiences in the U.S. for 2021
- Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area - Tierra Verde, Fla.
Get a window seat to the waters of Florida in a crystal-clear kayak. This immersive perspective on the gorgeous wildlife and nature found in these waters has left travelers calling it the "BEST experience in my life."
- Fins Course Scenic Zipline Tour - Colorado Springs, Colo.
Enjoy an active day immersed in nature on this ziplining tour of the Seven Falls canyon, soaking up sweeping views of the scenic surroundings from heights of up to 1,800 feet.
- Swim with the Manatees Includes In-Water Guide and Photographer - Crystal River, Fla. Swimming with manatees in Crystal River provides a peak experience with these gentle giants in their natural habitat. Your guide shares detailed commentary about Florida's ecosystem, and snaps underwater photos for your group.
- Classic Waco Tour: Best Sites & TV highlights in Waco - Waco, Texas
Get a taste of the trending city (which some say Chip and Joanna Gaines put on the map) to learn about its rich history and explore gorgeous neighborhoods, including those seen on T.V. Hello Magnolia Market!
- Top Rated Wine and Shine Walking Tour - Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Taste your way through the streets of Gatlinburg on a moonshine walking tour. The spirit that was once produced in secret is now offered at refined distilleries around the town.
- Moab Xtreme 3-Hour Experience - Moab, Utah
Go further and cover more ground than the typical Jeep tours. This "Xtreme" trip includes all the obstacles and trails you won't see elsewhere.
- Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Half-Day Tour - Las Vegas, Nev.
An electric bike tour of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area transforms a 13-mile loop from a challenging prospect to a fun way to explore the desert landscape, cruising to scenic vista points and red-rock scenery.
- Private Boating On The Hurricane Deck Boat - Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Fla.
Swap noisy and crowded group boat trips for a more intimate alternative - a private customized boat tour. Look out for dolphins and local marine life, visit pristine beaches, and swim in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Emerald Cave Kayak Tour - Las Vegas, Nev.
Experience the Colorado River's majestic Emerald Cave on a scenic kayaking tour led by a guide pointing out wildlife and gorgeous geological features.
- Guided Hike through Peek-a-Boo Slot Canyon - Kanab, Utah
The quiet serenity of beautiful colored Navajo Sandstone rocks that have taken millions of years to form will take your breath away and leave you wanting more.
Top 10 Experiences in the World for 2021
- Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa - Dubai, UAE
On this tour, travelers can soak in the stunning Dubai skyline with the thrill of a jet ski ride. Zip across the water to see Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, pausing for Instagram-worthy photos en route.
- Rotorua Rafting - Kaituna River White Water Rafting - Rotorua, New Zealand
Paddle thrilling white-water rapids on the Kaituna River during this rafting excursion from Rotorua. Cliff diving the canyons and rafting over Tutea Falls is not for the faint of heart.
- Hang gliding Experience Rotorfly - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Fly over the gorgeous beaches of Rio for what travelers call "a life changing experience I will never forget!"
- Arenales Caves and River Adventure in Puerto Rico - San Juan, Puerto Rico
Prepare for a fun and adventurous day surrounded by mountains, water and nature. Hike and river trek to beautiful deep greenish blue pools, jump in the water and river float through an underground cave.
- Kangaroo Island Quad Bike (ATV) Tours - Kangaroo Island, Australia
On this tour, explore off-road by quad bike and visit deserted beaches and hard-to-reach viewpoints that most visitors don't get to see.
- Aquascene Magnetic Island Discovery Tour - Magnetic Island, Australia
Snorkel colorful fringing reefs, explore hidden bays and beaches, meet some local marine and bird-life "friends" and experience a fun cruise with a blend of adventure, relaxation and education.
- Dark Ghost Walking Tour in York - York, United Kingdom
The Deathly Dark Tour is perfect for those who have a bit of a wicked streak and are looking to explore the darker side of the city with a tour guide famous for his wonderfully dark sense of humor.
- Paragliding Oludeniz, Fethiye, Turkey - Oludeniz, Turkey
Breathtaking panoramic views and stable weather conditions make Babadag one of the best launching sites for tandem paragliding in the world.
Methodology
The 2021 Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor collected from January 1, 2020 - April 30, 2021, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.
Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here.
Experiences are classified as bookable tours and activities on Tripadvisor. Non-bookable experiences, or attractions, are activities on Tripadvisor that travelers can visit without booking any ticket. All Best of the Best Things to Do subcategories are limited to experiences, except the Best Things to Do in 10 cities around the world, where attractions are included, for a bigger picture of the best things to do in that destination.
