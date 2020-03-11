PIÑAS BAY, Panama, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tropic Star Kids Club program has been providing family fishing adventures for hundreds of families for more than 10 years. Tropic Star Lodge has always known the importance of encouraging kids to get out of the house and fish with their parents, siblings, grandparents and friends. Fishing provides a great generational bond between families who participate in outdoor activities together. Fishing teaches kids to respect nature, science and conservation. And, fishing provides physical and mental activities important to a healthy lifestyle.
During Kids Club season (Select dates in spring, winter and summer school holidays) young anglers at Tropic Star Lodge have the chance to participate in special activities like:
- Fishing classes: Inshore/Offshore/knot tying and Mate-in-training classes
- Fish identification class and then quiz round for prizes
- Casting lessons followed by competition
- Kayaking with bird watching; Waterfall hike/bike rides
- Fishing seminars on ocean conservation, fishing techniques, and the Darien jungle
- Crab hunts and races
- Stand up paddle boarding
- Snorkeling and dock fishing
Tropic Star's CEO, Ursula Marais, champions the importance of teaching kids to fish. "Tropic Star knows that fishing is an important tradition for many families and we want to provide the best fishing experience for our guests. Landing a marlin roosterfish or sailfish is a dream to many adults– imagine the impression it makes on kids." Marais continues, "Our hope is to get kids hooked on fishing for life. We want to help prepare the next generation of fisherman with the skills, ethics and passion for the sport."
Introducing kids to fishing is a great way for families to ensure a shared hobby for a lifetime. At Tropic Star Lodge families get the chance to unplug from technology, spend time outside, in nature and fish together out on the open water forming memories that will last forever. Seeing the smiles and pleasure these kids get from catching a big-game fish is what the sport is all about.
For rates, details, terms & conditions about this year's Kids Club program at Tropic Star Lodge visit: https://www.tropicstar.com/specials/kids-free.html
Kids Fishing Photos: https://tinyurl.com/kids-fishing-tropic-star-lodge
Contact: info@tropicstar.com or 800-682-3424
Tropic Star Lodge is located 150 miles southeast of Panama City on the coastline of the remote Darien Jungle and has provided the ultimate in offshore and inshore fishing adventures for more than 56 years. The lodge features modern accommodations, including a spa and wellness center, 3 bars and dining locations, first-class menu options, plus upgrade villa accommodations for guests who want some extra luxury during their jungle stay. www.tropicstar.com
