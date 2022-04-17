TRV Stewardship Council announces a partnership with North Carolina based Zoppinh, LLC, a supplier of internationally acclaimed outdoor fun-and-fitness accessories to promote physical, mental and environmental wellness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tennessee River Valley offers outdoor enthusiasts thousands of acres of public lands and miles of waterways to explore. For visitors seeking dispersed backcountry camping, backpacking, and paddling experiences, there is a demand for light weight inflatable kayaks or SUPs that are easy to inflate or deflate. While Inflatable kayaks are ideal for packing into and out of off-the-beaten path launch spots, the flipside is that some "big box" inflatables end up abandoned in pristine locations due to tears in the plastic or the inability to deflate for portability. Instead, these are left behind to decay or end up in a waterway.
Plastics are increasingly fouling the watersheds of the rivers and lakes in the Tennessee River Valley. Unsightly plastic floating debris spoils the beauty, while microplastics create harmful conditions for wildlife and humans.
"Each year, thousands of volunteer hours are invested in picking up trash from shorelines, waterways, and trails. Some of the worst items to haul in are the abandoned float tubes, trampolines, and mats that careless users leave behind," said TRV Stewardship Council's Julie Graham. "We want people to experience the beauty of the Tennessee Valley Region, but to also respect these public lands and waters."
In late 2021, Zoppinh approached the TRV Stewardship Council about a partnership to introduce the Southeast market to inflatable kayaks and iSUPs that have been widely available in European markets with great success. The products are made from the most durable materials available. They're manufactured using state-of-the-art materials and design techniques, and not cheaply glued, loosely stitched, flimsy plastic floatie-toys like you'd encounter in a chain retail store. They are built for the challenging conditions that can be found in backcountry waterways.
With an eye on sustainability and the needs of backcountry travelers, Zoppinh also offers a line of portable, sun-powered lights which conveniently contain lithium batteries that can serve as power-packs for recharging phones. These are all-purpose companions for indoor and outdoor use: on the back of your boat, next to your RV or out on the trail. Zoppinh's self-powering lights are perfect for illuminating the campsite cook area or game-dressing work area after the hunt.
Accessibility to the most beautiful places in the Valley is a wonderous journey. It is what draws people from across the US and worldwide to explore this part of Appalachia. "We have been looking for partners that are aligned with our mission to educate end users to be geotourists," said Graham. "At the end of day, all of us have a role in preserving and protecting our public lands and waters for future generations."
The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). For information on TVA's campgrounds and TVA's public trails, visit their website at http://www.tva.gov and click under the Recreation section.
