NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a time-honored tradition for the past 29 years, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) are recognizing 22 student-athletes and an honorary coach named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® for stepping up to help those in need. Annually, Allstate partners with the AFCA to spotlight student-athletes whose remarkable stories often go unnoticed.
"With so many unexpected challenges this year, it's inspiring to see this group of talented athletes use their voices and actions to make a difference in their communities," said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. "Allstate believes that celebrating positive change creates vibrant and resilient communities, and recognizing acts of kindness these players demonstrate is a vital part of our protection of college football and its traditions."
Whether founding a nonprofit to combat poverty, providing food to families hit hardest by COVID-19, working with youth on important social issues like bullying or organizing their teammates to take a stand against racial injustice, the class of 2020 is led by a new wave of college football stars helping their communities.
"I'm excited to team up with Allstate and AFCA to recognize the powerful stories of these players and the incredible work they are doing," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion and former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. "It's truly an honor to call myself an alumnus of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and continue to highlight the amazing work these student-athletes do off-the-field."
The Finalists
The final roster was chosen from 149 nominees. Eleven of the 22 players are from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 are from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics; and one honorary head coach.
The following players and honorary head coach have been selected to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team:
Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson University
Rakavius Chambers
Duke University
Trenton Gill
NC State University
Chuba Hubbard
Oklahoma State University
Treyjohn Butler
Stanford University
Elijah Hicks
University of California, Berkeley
Luke Fortner
University of Kentucky
Adam Shibley
University of Michigan
Teton Saltes
University of New Mexico
Chanse Sylvie
University of Oklahoma
Sam Ehlinger
University of Texas
Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III & NAIA)
Mike Delich
Bethel University (Minn.)
Alexander Findura
Bloomsburg University
Jacob Norris
Chadron State College
Tyler Bradfield
Grand Valley State University
DaShawn Simon
Howard University
Stephen Stokes
North Carolina Central University
Chris Backes
Saint John's University (Minn.)
Jackson Ross
University of Chicago
Steven Spirakis
University of Rochester
Andrew Whitaker
Washington University in St. Louis
Jace Neugebauer
William Penn University
Honorary Head Coach
Neal Brown
West Virginia University
The Judging Panel
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was selected by a voting panel that includes Tebow and an Allstate representative, along with: Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998 teams); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001 team); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002 team); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999 team); media members Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star) and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); Gary Patterson (2020 AFCA president and Texas Christian University head coach); and Joe Taylor (2001 AFCA president and athletic director at Virginia Union University).
Vote for the Captain
At ESPN.com/Allstate, fans can vote for the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain once a day now through Nov. 22.
"This year has brought new meaning and purpose to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and this group of 22 players has risen to these challenges to give back to their communities in tremendous ways," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. "I am very proud of everything this honor represents for student-athletes and coaches and look forward to showcasing their incredible stories throughout the season."
Throughout the season, fans can join the conversation using #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels to learn more about these players and their stories.
About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association to recognize extra efforts by players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate became the presenting sponsor starting with the 2008 season.
Since the recognition program began, the SEC leads all conferences with 76 athletes, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 46, and the Big 12 Conference with 38. Georgia is in first place with 20 honorees, followed by Kentucky with 16. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.