SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Baseball Academy continues to help shape young athletes and youth sports through their new lineup of baseball camps this winter. From game play strategy to nutrition and overall health and fitness, these camps will help young players stand out amongst their competition.
USBA has partnered with professional trainers and coaches for a professional experience this winter season. These camps are in high demand and registration is on a first come/first serve basis. Find the location near you below and inspire the players in your life to play like a pro.
Columbia Basin College – Pasco, WA
Columbia Basin College head coach Stefan McGovern will direct this camp in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Players ages 5-18 will enjoy professional instruction with a low player-coach ratio, ensuring each player receives the attention their game deserves.
Other highlights include high-level off-season training, and sessions that are both age- and skill-specific.
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's Columbia Basin College Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-pasco-wa
Del Norte High School – Albuquerque, NM
Players will learn and practice hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning from head coach Leandre Lovato this winter. Between a low player/coach ratio and age- and skill-specific sessions, there's something at this camp for every player.
Highlights include special programs for hitting, pitching, fielding, and baserunning, with program discounts for players enrolled in more than one program.
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's Del Norte High School Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-albuquerque-new-mexico
Madison Plains High School – London, OH
Space is limited for enrollment in this all-ages youth baseball camp led by Madison Plains High School head coach Marshall Guerin. Players can choose between lessons in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning, and will enjoy a low player/coach ratio.
Highlights include discounts for players enrolled in more than one lesson session, high-level off-season training sessions, and hands-on professional instruction.
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's Madison Plains High School Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-london-ohio
Sabino High School – Tucson, AZ
Led by Rod Allen, players will select three skills – hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning – to focus on over the course of the camp's duration. Space is limited, so enroll your player soon.
Highlights include a low player/coach ratio to ensure optimal hands-on training and professional instruction for all players regardless of age or skill level.
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's Sabino High School Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-tucson-arizona
Springdale High School – Springdale, AR
Enrolled players will spend the camp's duration working on up to three pre-selected skills – hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning – under the leadership of Springdale High School Head Coach Tim Carver. Space is limited, so sign your player up soon!
Highlights include a low player/coach ratio, professional instruction, and sessions for all ages and skill levels.
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's Springdale High School Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-springdale-arkansas
St. Elizabeth University – Morristown, NJ
Under the university's head coach, Daniel Furbeck, players will learn hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning in a professional training environment. A low player/coach ratio ensures that each player will have ample opportunity to learn how to play their best.
Space to enroll in this camp is limited – enroll your player today!
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's St. Elizabeth University Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-morristown-new-jersey
USBA Palmer – Palmer, AK
Former Chicago State University pitcher Joe Fitka will lead this sports camp session in conjunction with USBA Palmer. Players will be offered lessons in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning.
Highlights include professional instruction from Fitka, age- and skill-specific lessons and a discount for students enrolled in more than one skill day.
Learn more about U.S. Baseball Academy's USBA Palmer Baseball Camp. https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/us-baseball-academy/winter-baseball-camp-in-palmer-alaska
