HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Breast Cancer Foundation is excited to continue its partnership with NASCAR driver JJ Yeley of BJ McLeod Motorsports. UBCF and Yeley first joined forces in 2020 to raise awareness for breast cancer, and the partnership continues this October during Breast Cancer Awareness month to #DriveOutBreastCancer, as UBCF celebrates 21 years of service to the community.
UBCF is the primary sponsor of Yeley's car #99 for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this Saturday, October 9. Tune in to NBC Sports at 3:00 pm EST. Fun fact, the race has 17 turns on a 2.28 mile Roval which means there is never a dull moment during the race!
UBCF will have Vera Morris, the current USA Ms. North Carolina 2021, joining the team at the race. Vera's platform while competing for Ms. North Carolina was "Treasure Your Chest", inspired by numerous brave women diagnosed with breast cancer. Vera's platform promotes the importance of early detection, advocates for research, and recognizes people who have been affected by this life-changing disease.
JJ Yeley, a proud UBCF board member, continues to share his passion by providing public awareness and exposure for the services that UBCF provides to those affected by breast cancer. JJ shared, "I am thrilled to have the United Breast Cancer Foundation as my primary sponsor for the Race for the Cure 250 this October 9th for the "Roval" at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Having a loved one affected by Breast Cancer is a life-changing experience. UBCF has created multiple programs that give families the hope they need to continue the fight! I am honored to represent UBCF and all of the families they support on the BJ McLeod Motorsports car #99."
United Breast Cancer Foundation's Executive Director, Ms. Stephanie Mastroianni said, "UBCF has been part of the NASCAR community for many years now. This October, we are celebrating our 21st anniversary. On October 9th, UBCF board member and 17-year seasoned NASCAR driver, JJ Yeley will be racing the fully wrapped UBCF car #99 in the Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course." Stephanie went on to say, "Everyone who has been a part of bringing this opportunity to fruition has been directly impacted by breast cancer, so there was a great deal of sensitivity on how to get this done with respect and honor to all. UBCF is an organization that serves those in need without prejudice. We always put the client's needs first, respecting the individual's journey, not only through their diagnosis but beyond."
UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. Seven programs are offered to women, men, and families nationwide. As a response to the pandemic, UBCF developed the COVID Grant Program, providing assistance to women and men in active treatment or in remission up to 10 years. This program provides assistance with expenses and stress reduction during these unprecedented and chaotic times. While rare, men can develop breast cancer too. UBCF encourages women and men to learn the self-breast exam (available for free) and talk to your medical provider if you detect anything abnormal, early detection saves lives.
About UBCF: UBCF, a GuideStar 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency rated charity as well as a 3-star rated charity with Charity Navigator, is proud to be a source of transparency and a trusted charity for over 20 years. UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
