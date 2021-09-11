CINCINNATI, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at 3:30pm the Bearcats will kick off against the Murray State Racers in spectacular fashion. Team Fastrax™ will make the Bearcats' game unforgettable with their fan favorite, patriotic American Flag demonstration jump.
Just before the game, right as the National Anthem starts to play, members of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag and UC flag. The show will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators at Nippert Stadium can enjoy the experience on a whole new level.
"Team Fastrax™ is honored to perform our patriotic American Flag jump at Nippert Stadium on such an important day in history," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "9/11 changed the world we live in and the heroes from that day deserve to be remembered. God bless all who lost their lives on that fateful day and those who fought to save them."
According to the Bearcats website, UC has won 21-straight at Nippert Stadium, going undefeated at home in three-straight seasons for the first time in history. UC ranked in the Top-10 of all three final national polls for the first time since the end of the 2009 regular season and started a season 9-0 for the fourth time in program history, along with 1951, 1954, 2009 and 2020. Picked to repeat as American Athletic Conference Champions, Cincinnati is coming off a 9-1 campaign in 2020, winning the AAC title and playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a New Year's Six game. AP ranked UC as No. 8 in its preseason poll, the schools best-ever mark. USA TODAY had the Bearcats No. 10 in the preseason coaches poll.
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UC Bearcats website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Sgt. Henry Ybarra III, who Died September 11, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Army Sgt. Henry Ybarra III visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
