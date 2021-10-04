TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports video and analytics solutions is happy to welcome Craig Thompson as a member of its advisory board.
Craig has a rich background in consulting for major global sports projects spanning 17 sports across 66 countries. He has vast experience in early-stage sport technology investments and is the Founding Partner at Mindspring Capital and CEO of Mindspring Sport. As part of his involvement in the creation, funding, and management of sports events and leagues, he was one of the founders of the UEFA Champions League and served for 11 years as its Managing Director for TEAM Marketing, the exclusive agency.
Prior to Mindspring, Craig served as CEO of the 34th America's Cup San Francisco, created the sporting and commercial concept for Europe's first professional, multi-country hockey league launched in 2008, and served as VP of ISL Marketing whose properties included exclusive global marketing relationships with the IOC, FIFA, UEFA, FIBA, IAAF and the FEI.
"Pixellot is the ideal, complete solution for so many federations and leagues around the world," said Thompson. "It provides a true end to end solution to capture, stream and analyze video, opening up new opportunities for monetization, fan engagement and athlete development. I am looking forward to helping speed up the adoption and deployment of their market-leading technologies around the globe."
"It is a great honor to have Craig join our team," said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. "With the exponentially growing interest we are seeing in Pixellot's solutions, the ability to have an onboard professional with so much global experience and reach will be of great value. We look forward to expanding our relationships with federations, associations and governing bodies."
Pixellot's award-winning, end-to-end, AI-automated technology captures, produces, and streams games, data and highlights to any device live or on-demand. Pixellot's vast experience in providing cost-efficient live coverage for sports has made it the solution of choice for thousands of teams and federations.
About Pixellot
Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 17,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 55 countries across the globe.
