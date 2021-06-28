LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, is now sponsored by Crane Carrier, a Battle Motors truck company, it was announced today. The groundbreaking partnership aligns Battle Motors with UFC as the inaugural sponsor in two distinct categories within the U.S. market. Battle Motors will become the "Official Light Duty Truck of UFC," as well as the first-ever presenting partner of UFC's Light Heavyweight Division.
Under the new partnership, UFC will provide Battle Motors with a branded presence on the Octagon canvas at select UFC® events. In addition, Battle Motors will have numerous sponsorship integrations within UFC® content on both linear and digital platforms, including live broadcasts, pay-per-views, and social media assets.
Battle Motors branding will also be integrated into UFC marketing material related to the Light Heavyweight Division including the Main Card Light Heavyweight bouts on UFC® pay-per-view broadcasts. Inside the arena, fans can cheer on their favorite UFC athletes from the Battle Motors brigade section, a seating area near the Octagon that is set aside to celebrate front-line industrial workers. "Battle's refuse truck customers and workers are the toughest of the tough in the US workforce. We are in the streets and in the factories, working with steel on concrete. The UFC® brand resonates very strongly with our family!" says Battle CEO, Mike Patterson.
"We love creating innovative partnerships, like this one with Battle Motors, that gives us the opportunity to provide extraordinary value to our sponsors," said Paul Asencio, senior vice president, Global Partnerships, UFC. "We're looking forward to helping Battle Motors reach more customers than ever through the power of the UFC brand."
Crane Carrier Company (CCC), a Battle Motors company, is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio and has been manufacturing the world's strongest and most durable trucks for 75 years. CCC specializes in heavy duty refuse and recycling trucks. Battle Motors acquired Crane Carrier Company in early 2021 and added an electric vehicle offer to CCC's diesel and CNG offerings.
About Battle Motors:
Battle Motors was founded in 2021 by Mike Patterson, the founder of Romeo Power. Battle, a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, acquired commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Crane Carrier Company, LLC (CCC) earlier this year. Crane Carrier Company has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 75 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio. For more information, visit BattleMotors.com and follow Battle Motors on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.
About UFC®
UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC®'s roster features the world's best MMA athletes, representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC® was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC® is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and on Snapchat and TikTok: @UFC.
