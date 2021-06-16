BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UG2 today announced it has partnered with TD Garden to achieve the cleaning industry's GBAC STAR™ accreditation for outbreak prevention, response, and recovery. This accreditation, which is recommended by the NBA and NHL, among others, is critical to enabling a safe, clean return to the venue for employees, sports teams, entertainers, and fans.
"UG2 has always been focused on maintaining pristine and healthy facilities for clients across markets. Now, as pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and everyone is hyperaware of the measures being taken to protect them, elevating these services is even more essential," said Greg Lanzillo, Director of Operations, UG2. "We're proud of the work we did to help achieve this rigorous accreditation, from consulting on cleaning and disinfecting best practices and technologies to completing the many required tasks and paperwork. Not only did our efforts help free TD Garden to focus on other essential re-opening projects, it enables the risk mitigation and peace of mind we all need to confidently return to the work and activities we enjoy."
"TD Garden is committed to providing a safe atmosphere to associates, guests and players. The GBAC STAR accreditation is critical to our 'Play it Safe" commitment, and UG2 has been integral to helping us achieve this," said Andrew MacFayden, General Manager, TD Garden. "Their expertise in facility services, deep knowledge of COVID-19 mitigation guidelines and best practices, and our collaborative partnership, helped us meet our goals for a safe reopening and expanded occupancy of TD Garden."
The GBAC STAR Accreditation Program is performance-based and designed to help facilities establish a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention for their staff and their buildings. Successful GBAC STAR facilities are able to demonstrate that correct work practices, procedures, and systems are in place to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics. There are 20 GBAC STAR Program Elements, each with specific performance and guidance criteria.
About UG2
UG2 sets a new standard for excellence in comprehensive, integrated facility services. We deliver innovative solutions, pristine environments, and a passion for customer service from a team with more than 350 years of experience in the facilities maintenance industry. Our solutions include Janitorial Services, Operations & Maintenance, and Workplace Solutions for clients in Commercial, Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Life Science, Public Venue, Retail, and Industrial markets. We use advanced technologies to deliver efficient service, constantly refine our processes to ensure our team continues to lead and emphasize a culture of excellence. UG2 is based in Boston with regional offices in Washington, DC, New York City, Northern California, and Chicago. UG2 has been recognized as one of the fastest growing privately held organizations in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ug2.com and follow us @UG2IFS.
