BRNO, Czech Republic, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ukrainian water polo team won the cup in the League of Nations 2021 tournament (Brno, Czech Republic, November 26-29). This is the first international trophy of the national team of Ukraine in 20 years.

"I want to thank the whole team for these incredible emotions. The boys showed character and team spirit. We have shown that the Ukrainian water polo team is moving in the right direction. Our team is very ambitious. I am sure that this triumph will give a huge boost to the development of water polo in Ukraine and our presence in the global water polo arena," said Oleksandr Svishchov, President of the Water Polo Federation of Ukraine.

Eleven teams took part in the competition: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium, Switzerland, England, Austria, Wales, Lithuania, Great Britain U-19, Ukraine, South Africa.

