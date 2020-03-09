DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten's second stop took place this past weekend and the talent just keeps getting better. 75 boys and 75 girls came from more than 12 states across the country to play and showcase their talent on the court, ultimately vying for 16 spots, split evenly among boys and girls, to represent the South region in the Tour Championship taking place this April in the Bay Area. Participants were surprised with a speaker panel including moderator Kate Fagan, speakers/athletes Natasha Hastings and Justin Forsett, who shared their Underrated stories and words of wisdom to the high school athletes. Stephen Curry will announce the South finalists across his social channels (@StephenCurry30) this Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
75 boys and 75 girls, high school grades 9-12; Panelists: Natasha Hastings, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, two-time NCAA champion and World, and US National Champion Track and Field Sprinter, Justin Forsett, former NFL running back and successful entrepreneur, Moderator: Kate Fagan, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, writer, and host of FreeCookies podcast.
March 7-8, 2020
Prestonwood Sports and Fitness Center, Plano, TX
"When I heard about the camp, I was so excited. I thought it was the week after I signed up, but I had to wait, so I prepared for it and prepared for it. So I showed up, everybody is watching you, and you got to show them what you can do and just hoop."
Josh Farmer, Junior, Sharpstown High School
"Being able to be here today to see her (daughter) perform against some really talented kiddos has really been self gratification. To see it come to fruition. We're really excited about the opportunity and hopefully this will keep her going in the right direction. She wants to play at the collegiate level, the WNBA, an Olympic player is one of her ultimate goals. To have the opportunity to participate in things like this, it really makes her feel like she's a step closer in achieving her goals. When people like Stephen hold this type of platform, it's really inspirational to people with dreams (like KJ)." Ree Walker Greer, Mother of participant KJ Walker
"Freshman year, I tore my ACL and it was a really big setback for me to get offers. Coming to this camp, I just knew it would help me get exposure, looked at more. The coaches really coached us and told us really good pointers on things that you wouldn't think that matter that much. And with Stephen doing this, I think it really brings a lot of attention to the girls side of basketball because people mainly focus on boys and I think girls should get a lot more attention." Logyn McNeil, Junior, Rockwall Heath School
"This weekend's talent was really, really good. On the boys side, it was probably from Day 1 to Day 2, the deepest and the most difficult decision making that we've had on either tour from year 1 to year 2. On the girls side today, we had some really difficult decisions to make. We actually brought back the most we've ever brought back for the girls. The depth of talent was really good here."
Brandon Payne (Stephen Curry's Personal Trainer)
"When you're not a four or five-star kid, when you're not a Top 100 kid, the reality is you have to separate yourself in different ways because that's not saying you can't eventually separate yourself with your skills because you certainly can, but to get noticed - in order to get recruited, you have to do different things to stand out. And so much of that is how you conduct yourself, how you respond to coaching, how you respond to adversity, how you handle criticism. The gap from player to player was so thin, that those were the things I was looking at to help make my decisions." - Brandon Payne (Stephen Curry's Personal Trainer)
"I think it's awesome. Creating opportunities for young people to come out and have somewhere to stay out of trouble, show their talents...thinking about growing up back in NY, we didn't have opportunities like this. To provide something like this for young kids and create the opportunity for commoradorie and also be a tangible resource is awesome."
Natasha Hastings, 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist
"It's special to me to see what Stephen is doing. GIving access to young athletes who are trying to make it to the next level - because I wish I had something like this growing up. I couldn't afford to go to some of these major camps."
Justin Forsett, Former NFL Pro Bowler
About The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten
The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten is back for a second year, this time across U.S. cardinal points: Kicking off with Chicago in the North (February 22nd-23rd), Dallas in the South (March 7th-8th), Washington, D.C. out East (March 14th-15th), Los Angeles out West (March 21st-22nd), with a championship close-out in the Bay Area (April 3rd-5th).
Year 2 of the Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten returns Stateside, bigger and better, after its international launch last year. All tour stops are co-gender and free, and the top eight girls and boys from each region (64 finalists plus a parent/ guardian), will be flown to the Bay Area Championship, courtesy of United Airlines. The 64 finalists will compete for two coveted spots in Curry's Under Armour Select Camp. Other offerings include the same specialized training from Stephen's on-court trainer, Brandon Payne, providing America's most promising athletes with best in class resources (drills, off-court education, personal skills development, expert panels, etc.), knowledge and access.
