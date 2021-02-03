BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second phase of Snyder Avenue Park's field renovation began recently with the installation of leading-edge synthetic turf on the baseball field. After a successful installation on the multi-use field in 2019, Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders has once again selected Shaw Sports Turf for the project.
The baseball field will require 110, 505 square feet of Shaw Sport Turf's B1K Natural, the same product used in three Major League Baseball stadiums across the country. B1K is a dual fiber system comprised of Shaw's high-performance slit film and Shaw's Bolt® monofilament. The B1K natural system features Geofill, an all-natural infill made from coconut husks and fibers. This natural alternative infill feels and plays like dirt with added cooling, benefits and water savings.
The field will also incorporate Shaw's NXTPlay performance shock pad, which is the first one to be installed in the state of New Jersey. This product is a creative solution for an artificial turf field at the end of its useful life. The patent pending NXTPlay performance shock pad helps keep used turf from finding its way to the landfill. This surface delivers excellent playability, exceptional safety and for every field of pad produced one field of turf is diverted from the landfill. The product is also Cradle to Cradle certified.
The turf-installation project was funded by Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders. Snyder Avenue Park is set to be completed in early next year and will be the first field to have a fully recyclable turf system in the area.
"Shaw Sports Turf and I are proud to be teaming up with Union County for this unique installation that will be significant in so many ways! It will set the standard for turf baseball fields in New Jersey or for that matter any synthetic field," said Lee DeFreitas, Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager.
ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 3,500 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.
