WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Mint (Mint) today unveiled designs for the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Commemorative Coin Program. The designs will be featured on a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half dollar clad coin, as authorized by Public Law 116-209. All designs were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists.
$5 Gold Coin Obverse
Designer: Laurie Musser
Medallic Artist: Phebe Hemphill
The obverse (heads) design features a portrait of Negro National League founder Rube Foster with his signature. Inscriptions are "NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL," "IN GOD WE TRUST," "2022," and "LIBERTY."
$5 Gold Coin Reverse
Designer: Donna Weaver
Medallic Artist: Eric David Custer
The reverse (tails) design depicts the gesture of tipping one's cap, an important sign of respect for players. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "THEIR LEGACY PLAYS ON," "$5," and "E PLURIBUS UNUM."
$1 Silver Coin Obverse
Designer: Matt Swaim
Medallic Artist: Eric David Custer
The design depicts a pitcher in mid-throw with the baseball in the foreground and baseball stitching as a border. Inscriptions are "IN GOD WE TRUST," "2022," and "LIBERTY."
$1 Silver Coin Reverse
Designer: Don Everhart
Medallic Artist: Craig A. Campbell
The design depicts a player's eye view of a pitch being delivered to the catcher at the plate. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "$1," and "E PLURIBUS UNUM."
Half Dollar Clad Coin Obverse
Designer: Chris Costello
Medallic Artist: John P. McGraw
The design depicts a Negro Leagues tour bus that served as their home on the road when players were refused entry to hotels and restaurants. The batter exemplifies the determination to play the game he loves, regardless of challenging circumstances. Inscriptions are "IN GOD WE TRUST," "LIBERTY," "2022," and "NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL."
Half Dollar Clad Coin Reverse
Designer: Justin Kunz
Medallic Artist: Phebe Hemphill
The design shows a group of five Negro Leagues Baseball players. Inscriptions are "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "HALF DOLLAR," and "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."
All coin images are available at https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/commemoratives.
"The Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coin program will celebrate the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America," said United States Mint Acting Director Ventris Gibson. "We hope this program will assist the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in its mission to promote tolerance, diversity, and inclusion."
The on-sale date for products in the Negro Leagues Baseball Commemorative Coin Program will be published on the Mint's Product Schedule. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov/.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
