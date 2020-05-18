united_way_worldwide_logo.jpg

Give. Advocate. Volunteer. LIVE UNITED. (PRNewsFoto/United Way Worldwide)

 By United Way Worldwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our collective efforts to #stayhomestaystrong, United Way Worldwide announced today the launch of a virtual hangout fundraiser with National Football League (NFL) players. This 14-day campaign to raise resources for COVID-19 relief gives fans and followers the chance to win a 30-minute virtual hangout with an NFL player.

Fans can enter to win by visiting unitedway.org/hangout. Donations start at $10. Each player offers a list of activities from which winners can choose. Sample hangouts include virtual workout, lunch, Q&A, gaming session, jam session, cooking class, story time, dance-off, etc. The sweepstakes, powered by Ascend, will run from May 18-31, 2020. The hangouts are scheduled to occur between June 1-14, 2020.

"United Way is proud to offer unique and creative ways for fans to engage with NFL players while raising money to help communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer, United Way Worldwide. "Fans everywhere are already thinking about the coming football season and this opportunity gives them the chance to personally connect with players while practicing safe distancing."

Participants include:

PLAYER NAME

TEAM

DESIGNATED UNITED WAY

Johnathan Abram

Las Vegas Raiders

United Way of Southern Nevada

Sam Acho

Free Agent

United Way of Metro Chicago

Lorenzo Alexander

Buffalo Bills (Retired)

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

Cliff Avril

Seattle Seahawks (Retired)

United Way of King County

Bene' Benwikere

Free Agent

United Way of Southern Nevada

Brandon Carr

Free Agent

United Way of Genesee County

Kenny Clark

Green Bay Packers

Brown County United Way

Te'Von Coney

Las Vegas Raiders

United Way of Palm Beach County

Demario Davis

New Orleans Saints

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Chris Draft

Atlanta Falcons (Retired)

United Way Greater Atlanta

Malcolm Jenkins

New Orleans Saints

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Shaq Lawson

Miami Dolphins

United Way of Broward County

Chris Long

Philadelphia Eagles (Retired)

United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

Glover Quin

Detroit Lions (Retired)

United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions

United Way for Southeastern Michigan

D.J. Reader

Cincinnati Bengals

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Dalton Risner

Denver Broncos

Mile High United Way

Johnny Stanton

Cleveland Browns

United Way of Lorain County

Neiko Thorpe

Seattle Seahawks

United Way of King County

K'Von Wallace

Philadelphia Eagles

United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

Benjamin Watson

Patriots (Retired)

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley

No purchase is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries for that prize. A donation or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Void where otherwise prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. See Official and Campaign Supplemental Rules.

About United Way 
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited. 

Media Contact
Southerlyn Reisig
Director of Public Relations
United Way Worldwide
202-664-2314 ext. 321
Southerlyn.reisig@uww.unitedway.org

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.