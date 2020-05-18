ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our collective efforts to #stayhomestaystrong, United Way Worldwide announced today the launch of a virtual hangout fundraiser with National Football League (NFL) players. This 14-day campaign to raise resources for COVID-19 relief gives fans and followers the chance to win a 30-minute virtual hangout with an NFL player.
Fans can enter to win by visiting unitedway.org/hangout. Donations start at $10. Each player offers a list of activities from which winners can choose. Sample hangouts include virtual workout, lunch, Q&A, gaming session, jam session, cooking class, story time, dance-off, etc. The sweepstakes, powered by Ascend, will run from May 18-31, 2020. The hangouts are scheduled to occur between June 1-14, 2020.
"United Way is proud to offer unique and creative ways for fans to engage with NFL players while raising money to help communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer, United Way Worldwide. "Fans everywhere are already thinking about the coming football season and this opportunity gives them the chance to personally connect with players while practicing safe distancing."
Participants include:
PLAYER NAME
TEAM
DESIGNATED UNITED WAY
Johnathan Abram
Las Vegas Raiders
United Way of Southern Nevada
Sam Acho
Free Agent
United Way of Metro Chicago
Lorenzo Alexander
Buffalo Bills (Retired)
United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Cliff Avril
Seattle Seahawks (Retired)
United Way of King County
Bene' Benwikere
Free Agent
United Way of Southern Nevada
Brandon Carr
Free Agent
United Way of Genesee County
Kenny Clark
Green Bay Packers
Brown County United Way
Te'Von Coney
Las Vegas Raiders
United Way of Palm Beach County
Demario Davis
New Orleans Saints
United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Chris Draft
Atlanta Falcons (Retired)
United Way Greater Atlanta
Malcolm Jenkins
New Orleans Saints
United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Shaq Lawson
Miami Dolphins
United Way of Broward County
Chris Long
Philadelphia Eagles (Retired)
United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
Glover Quin
Detroit Lions (Retired)
United Way for Southeastern Michigan
Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions
United Way for Southeastern Michigan
D.J. Reader
Cincinnati Bengals
United Way of Greater Cincinnati
Dalton Risner
Denver Broncos
Mile High United Way
Johnny Stanton
Cleveland Browns
United Way of Lorain County
Neiko Thorpe
Seattle Seahawks
United Way of King County
K'Von Wallace
Philadelphia Eagles
United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
Benjamin Watson
Patriots (Retired)
United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley
No purchase is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries for that prize. A donation or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Void where otherwise prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. See Official and Campaign Supplemental Rules.
