CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, a national moving and portable storage franchise headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, has partnered with StarCom Racing teams as a primary sponsor for the Daytona Coke Zero 400 on August 28 and the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 5.
UNITS Moving and Portable Storage launched its partnership with StarCom Racing in 2019 as the franchise sought out new ways to introduce their high-quality storage containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction to one of the largest audiences in the world. The UNITS logo is featured on #00 for the two upcoming races and the car will be driven by Quin Houff. (VIEW CAR HERE)
Drivers will pull out all the stops when the Daytona Coke Zero 400 returns as NASCAR's Regular Season Finale at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. Houff will race #00 again the following Sunday, Sept 5, at 6:00 p.m. EST in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in UNITS' home state of South Carolina. The races are televised on NBC and NBC Sports, giving the UNITS brand a spotlight on the national stage.
"We are thrilled to join StarCom Racing as sponsor for a third year in a row," UNITS Moving and Portable Storage CEO Michael McAlhany said, "This is an opportunity to put the UNITS brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans. We hope to earn the loyalty of any fan with moving and storage needs. As always, we wish Quin Houff safe and successful races in the next couple of weeks."
StarCom Racing, founded in 2017, is based in North Carolina and fields the 00 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. New to the sport, but eager to succeed, SCR acquired a NASCAR Charter in 2018, running a full-time schedule since then in the Chevrolet Camaro.
StarCom Racing President Matthew Kohler sees the partnership with UNITS as a terrific fit, as both brands strive consistently for excellence.
"As a race team, we work hard to compete at the highest level with a quality product on the track each week. Partnering with a company like UNITS Moving and Portable Storage that offers high-quality containers and unmatched customer service aligns with our team's core values," says Kohler. "We look forward to watching 00 on the track as Quinn proudly represents UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and StarCom Racing."
ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage
Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission was to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally-owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage robotic delivery system is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 650 cities in North America and continues to grow.
About StarCom Racing
StarCom Racing, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Team, based in North Carolina was launched in September 2017. SCR purchased a Charter in 2018 and ran a full schedule in 2019. SCR was formed by a collective group of seasoned NASCAR specialists, as well as successful business entrepreneurs from SCR's parent company, StarCom Fiber. For more information on SCR or to purchase team gear, please visit http://www.starcomfiber.com.
