The duo team from America East’s University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Cal State Fullerton of the Big West to become the first champion of the Collegiate Esports Invitational featuring Fortnite presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs snagging the $5,000 first prize and the lion share of the $10,000 prize pool, as well as Razer products including keyboards, mice and headsets. The event was produced by GCN, Inc. (part of the GameSquare Esports group of companies) and Van Wagner.