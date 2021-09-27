ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNRL, an athleisure clothing brand based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, announced today it has completely sold out of the first of six limited edition hoodies as part of their co-branded collaboration with the Minnesota Vikings. Hoodie No. 1 sold out online across all sizes in just over one hour.
While no official record book has been kept for the speed of apparel sales, Minnesota Vikings officials believe that the UNRL Hometown Collection launch was a record.
The UNRL website saw a dramatic increase in traffic during the launch, with record breaking numbers for concurrent users online. Customers weren't limited to just Minnesota, either. Purchases were spread across 37 states and multiple continents; with international orders coming from Canada, Germany United Kingdom, Argentina and Hong Kong. This goes to show how widespread the support is for both UNRL and the Minnesota Vikings.
These hoodies combine UNRL's high-end fabrics and design with the rich traditions and excellence of the Minnesota Vikings organization. This first release sold out in less time than it takes the Vikings to play a half of a football game. The Vikings also had a limited quantity of hoodies that were available for purchase at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 26, for gameday when the Vikings hosted the Seattle Seahawks. Those hoodies were completely sold out across all stadium store locations 60 minutes after gates opened to the stadium – over an hour before the start of the game.
"The brisk pace of this sale shows how excited and passionate Vikings fans are to return to football and to U.S. Bank Stadium in UNRL style," said Tanya Dreesen, the Vikings' Vice President of Partnership Activation and Special Projects.
The second Hometown Collection design release will happen online on Tuesday, Sept. 28, prior to the Vikings' next home game versus the Cleveland Browns on October 3.
"We're very excited by the positive response from Vikings fans to the launch of the Hometown Collection," said Michael E. Jordan, CEO of UNRL. "We are eager to reveal the rest of the series and keep the momentum going."
