Upper Deck Announces Long-Awaited PGA TOUR Licensed Trading Card Product Showcasing Today's Rising Stars such as Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson Alongside Golf Legends Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Annika Sorenstam and many more

'Artifacts® Golf' will celebrate the past, present and future of the game in a premium collectible product that has become synonymous with the Upper Deck brand