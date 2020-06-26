ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Signsystems is proud to share our involvement in coordinating the fabrication and installation of distinctive interpretive landmarks that serve as the foundation for an ambitious 750-mile trail spanning from New York City West to Buffalo and North to the Canadian border at Niagara Falls.
Working with landscape designer Starr Whitehouse and C&G Partners, the interpretive kiosks are the best of what park signs should be: durable landmarks integrated with the infrastructure and surrounding landscape.
The kiosks features locally quarried NYS limestone and hard wearing sublimated graphic panels giving map information, trail history and useful information to improve the visitors' experience.
They can be found at Battery Park NYC, Genesee Valley Park, Rochester, Lockport Canal and Long's Point Park, Tonawanda.
Detailed case study outlining process and results:
https://idsignsystems.com/capabilities/empire-state-trail-signage/
About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practice, the IDS team are powerful partners for businesses and organizations developing both their brand and environment.
