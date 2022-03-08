SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps and George Fox University are excited to announce the launch of new spring and summer camps dedicated to the rapidly growing world of esports. Through the George Fox University Esports Program — held on campus in Newburg, OR — campers will hone their gaming skills while learning topics from the collegiate scene like mindset, healthy strategies, and the esports industry.
With US Sports Camps' youth enrichment expertise, George Fox has built a purposeful and fun camp that offers the experience of being on a university campus. Under the directorship of Miles Dean the university is expanding its collegiate esports teams, competitions, and impact.
"George Fox is excited to partner with US Sports for esports," says Miles Dean, "US Sports' commitment to youth enrichment for the past 47 years providing a foundation of growth and success while kicking off George Fox's inaugural STEM spring, summer & winter camps in 2022. We are excited to introduce teen gamers in the Portland, OR area to esports.
"Miles' experience is really going to make these camps impactful," says Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps. "It isn't just gaming at George Fox, they're focused on character, teamwork, and decision-making"
Spring Break, March 21-26, 2022, features six half-day Esports Clinics. Each day is a standalone session featuring gaming time and an informational seminar. This summer, week-long day camps will provide further development, gameplay, and practice to build up young players.
Registration for 2022 esports camps is open now! Interested players, coaches and parents can visit the US Sports Camps website for more information.
About US Sports Camps:
For over 47 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
Media Contact
Katie Faunce, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE US Sports Camps