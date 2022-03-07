SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps and STEM Center USA are excited to announce the launch of STEM summer camps held at prestigious campuses across California. Students will take weeklong classes in robotics, engineering, Minecraft, coding, Roblox, and more!
STEM Camps is the combination of US Sports Camps' four decades of experience in safety, enrichment, and fun along with the trusted curriculum and instruction of STEM Center USA. The founders of STEM Center USA, sisters Lavanya and Melissa Jawaharlal, wish to share their own background and love for engineering by promoting engaging student learning, providing hands-on educational opportunities, and fostering a love for technology and the STEM fields.
"We live in a tech-dependent world where students need to have a basic understanding of how things work. So let's make learning fun, meaningful and long lasting," says Lavanya Jawaharlal, "and US Sports' commitment to youth provides a foundation of safety, growth, and success while reaching out to more learners."
"In my two decades of STEM education," says Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps, "what activates student potential is the growth mindset, confidence, and joy of hands-on learning. That is how we are going to change the game."
Weeklong day camps will be running from June through August at campuses throughout Central and Southern California. Half-day and full-day options are available for ages 6 to 17!
Registration for 2022 STEM Camps is open now! Interested parents, youth and educators can visit the US Sports Camps website for more information.
About US Sports Camps:
For over 47 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
About STEM Center USA:
STEM Center USA inspires the next generation of leaders by developing a passion for STEM careers at a young age and maintaining interest throughout middle and high school. We provide students with an experiential education that excites, engages, and enriches through a unique, learn-by-doing curriculum that is customized for students in K-12th grades. STEM Center USA operates two centers in Claremont and Rancho Cucamonga, and provides services to schools, districts, and regional partners. Since 2011, STEM Center USA has worked with 25,000+ students through in-person, hybrid, and virtual formats.
