SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first of the three Spring Break Basketball Camps will kick off in San Antonio, TX on March 8th at St. Luke's Catholic Church. The second Texas session offered by Ultimate Champions will be held at Legacy the School of Sport Science in Spring, TX on March 15th. The final of the trio will be held in Baton Rouge, LA on April 5th at Team Sportsplex.
These 2021 spring break day camps will be directed by coach TJ Jones, founder and lead skills director of Ultimate Champions Basketball Academy. Coach Jones has over 22 years of basketball experience as a player, coach, and player development instructor. He and his team will teach fundamentals, offensive and defensive tactics, and shooting skills, helping campers hone their knowledge of the game.
"USSC is looking forward to kicking off 2021 with our Ultimate Champion Basketball Academy Spring Break Camps," says Brent Koonce, Senior Vice President at US Sports Camps. "After such a tough year, giving these children not only something to look forward to, but a fun way to spend their spring break is very important to us."
These camps will run Monday - Thursday for players ages 8-17 looking to train in a fun and high-energy environment. Players, coaches, and parents interested in these or other camps can visit US Sports Camps or call 1-800-645-3226 or email basketball@ussportscamps.com.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.
