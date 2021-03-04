SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The G Academy Esports Camp will be hosted at Esporterz, a premiere Bay Area gaming center, and will follow all recommended guidelines for hosting events.
The five-day camp, running from 9 am-3 pm daily, is scheduled to begin on June 14, 2021, and will offer campers the opportunity to develop their gaming skills in a variety of titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and Rocket League, as well as opportunities to code and play with tech. Esporterz staff members will help each camper learn the fundamentals of their respective games while assisting them in developing their out-of-game skills in communication, teamwork, and leadership with the STEM accredited Logitech G Academy Esports Performance curriculum. Campers will also have the opportunity to learn and play other esports titles, to get a well-rounded view of the broader competitive gaming landscape.
Esporterz will also be hosting an Esports Camps' Girls in Gaming event. This is an all-girl esports camp experience, that allows girls interested in gaming and STEM a safe space to learn, play, develop skills, meet other girls, and learn about opportunities for women in the STEM, gaming, and tech sectors.
Esporterz founder, Nadia Berkowitz, will be overseeing the new Marin camp location. Prior to Esporterz, Berkowitz founded Maker Adventures and Co-Founded Cyber Garage, both makerspaces that catered to K-12 students interested in developing skills and learning about STEM and coding. The G Academy Esports Camp combines her passion for gaming, coding, and education.
"Esporterz partnership with US Sports Camps enables us to provide more opportunities for young gamers who want to develop their skills in a safe, positive, and fun environment," said Nadia Berkowitz, founder of Esporterz. "As a mom of previous USSC participants, I know the depth and structure they bring to all of their programs, so we will be working together to create a unique summer camp experience for both casual and competitive gamers."
"We are excited to be bringing USSC Esports Camps to our backyard with Nadia and Esporterz. Nadia is a veteran of youth development in STEM fields and we are honored to be working with her to bring STEM and gaming to campers of Marin County," said Kye Browning, Director of Esports for US Sports Camps.
"The goal of the camp is for young gamers to enjoy the world of competitive gaming in a fun and engaging environment, where they'll learn new skills, make new friends and have a lot of fun," adds Berkowitz. "Each camper will leave with a smile on their face and as a better more confident gamer."
Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the 2021 Esports Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/esports or call (800) 645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.
About Esporterz
Esporterz is Marin County's premiere state-of-the-art gaming center, equipped with custom gaming PC's, Logitech Pro peripherals, 240Hz & 144Hz monitors, high-performance Vertagear gaming chairs, and a dedicated high-speed fiber connection. From youth esports leagues and camps to STEM classes and birthday parties, Esporterz is dedicated to providing exciting opportunities for new and experienced gamers to develop and improve their skills in a positive, safe and fun environment. Learn more at http://www.esporterz.com
Media Contact
