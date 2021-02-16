SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duke University women's Associate Head Coach, Jon Whithaus, will lead an intensive two-day golf program to highlight players' skills to ACC coaches. All activities take place at Lansdowne Resort in Virginia just outside Washington D.C.
"This ACC Showcase Camp is an incredible opportunity for girls across the country to receive exposure to some of the nation's best coaches," says Westy McQueen of US Sports Camps. "Coach Whithaus has assembled an incredible coaching staff and Lansdowne will provide an amazing setting for junior golfers to showcase their skills."
Jon Whithaus is in his sixth season with the women's program at Duke University. Over the three years prior to joining the women's program, Whithaus worked as a coach, instructor, and caddie in professional events on the European Tour, Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour, and Challenge Tour. Before joining the women's program at Duke, Whithaus served as the Associate Head Coach with Duke men's team, and was the Head Coach of the Ohio Wesleyan University program men's from 1997-2009.
The girls showcase camp has commitment from three guest coaches, listed below:
- Ryan Potter - Wake Forest University Associate Head Coach
- Ria Scott - University of Virginia Head Coach
- Amy Bond - Florida State University Head Coach
"As coaches, we are excited to have the opportunity to share our ideas regarding the core concepts of what it takes for young players to raise their games to the next level," says Whithaus. "Coach Scott, Coach Bond, Coach Potter and I are looking forward to teaching not only the physical aspects of the game, but also working on the mental skills and management skills that are crucial for players to excel."
Lansdowne Resort is located 30 miles from Washington D.C. and features three golf courses. The daily schedule for camp includes round-table discussions on a variety of recruiting and collegiate golf topics. Participants will gain valuable insight to navigating the recruiting process, what to expect as a collegiate athlete, and academic expectations.
For more information and to register, please see College Showcase Camp, ACC Girls.
