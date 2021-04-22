SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These five-day camps will be hosted virtually allowing campers to attend from the comfort of their homes across all North America. The virtual camp experience, which will utilize the Codeverse platform and curriculum, will be geared towards campers between ages 6-14 and will give campers the opportunity to learn about the creative capabilities that coding offers. Campers will learn to code, build games, tell stories through code and work with other campers to overcome challenges.
Founded in 2017, Codeverse is a first-of-its-kind coding platform that seamlessly combines real developer tools, immersive content, and an engaged community to inspire and empower kids to bring their creative ideas to life. Through live, instructor-led 1:1 and group classes, kids learn the universal concepts of coding, build custom apps and games, track progress in real-time, and share projects with others. "Similar to learning a sport, coding develops brainstorming, creative thinking, and decision-making skills, all of which are skills that last a lifetime," said Katy Lynch, Co-founder of Codeverse. "We're excited to partner with US Sports Camps and see what the campers will create using real code."
"We at US Sports Camps are thrilled to be working with the Codeverse team to expand our STEM camp offerings to young campers that are wanting to learn and grow in the tech and computer science sectors," said Kye Browning, Director of Esports for US Sports Camps. "These coding camps are such a compliment to our other esports and STEM camps as they offer campers the opportunity to learn, meet others in a topic and field they are passionate about, and improve their skills.
Campers, coaches, parents, and others interested in the 2021 Coding Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/esports/codeverse-coding-camps or call (800) 645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.
About Codeverse
Founded in 2017, Codeverse is an award-winning creative coding platform and online community for kids ages 6-14. Through live, instructor-led 1:1 and group classes, kids learn the universal concepts of coding, build custom apps and games, track progress in real-time, and share projects with others.
Media Contact
Kye Browning, US Sports Camps, 415-451-2218, esports@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE US Sports Camps