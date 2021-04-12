SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, announces the debut of Nike KIDS Camps. The new day camps will focus on developing foundational athletic skills for 5- to 8-year-old kids, expanding the demographic that US Sports Camps serves. Campers will build competence and confidence through practicing sport and athletic fundamentals like running, jumping, catching, throwing, kicking, dodging and balancing through fun drills and games.
Nike KIDS Camps arrives at an opportune time as parents look for safe ways for their kids to engage with peers and stay active this summer. To ensure campers, campers' families, and staff remain healthy, the camps will follow all US Sports Camps COVID-19 safety procedures.
"Introducing kids to all sports at an early age is incredibly valuable for their development, helping them gain confidence, teamwork skills and a love of being active," said Justin Hoeveler, CEO of US Sports Camps. "We're thrilled to provide them the opportunity to get outside and play sports this summer while creating lifelong enjoyment of physical activity."
Brendan Doyle, senior vice president and head of multisports at US Sports Camps said, "For many of the kids, this will be their first organized activity. We've partnered with passionate coaches who understand how these kids develop and love working with this age group."
At 8 or 9 years old, participants can transition to any of US Sports Camps' 18 sport-specific camps across more than 1,000 locations nationwide. The half-day NIKE KIDS Camps run Monday to Thursday or Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-noon, depending on location.
Recognizing that active kids are healthier and more likely to thrive in school and life, Nike is committed to creating all kinds of opportunities for kids to get moving. Research shows active kids are more likely to have better physical health over their lifetime, higher educational attainment, professional success, greater self-esteem, positive relationships and stronger life skills.
About US Sports Camps:
For over 45 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills and become better athletes. For more information about the launch of Nike KIDS Camps, visit: https://www.ussportscamps.com/kids/nike/day.
