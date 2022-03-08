SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, announces a new series of Nike KIDS Camps in partnership with Epicenter in Santa Rosa, CA. Epicenter is North Bay's largest all-in-one destination for sports, fitness and entertainment. With 130,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities.
Each day will be action packed combining sports activities with the exciting entertainment attractions at the Epicenter. Campers will spend their days playing various sports on indoor fields, having fun in the Trampoline Park, playing laser-tag or bowling. All the time being coached and supervised by the amazing Nike KIDS Camp Staff.
"Epicenter Sports and Entertainment is excited to announce our partnership with Nike US Sports Camps. We truly feel that this partnership matches our one-of-a-kind facility with US Sports Camps one-of-a-kind camp experience, and we feel fortunate to be able to bring these camps to Sonoma County", said Jenny Ogston General Manager, Epicenter Sports & Entertainment.
Offered in June, July, and August of 2022, Nike KIDS Camps at Epicenter, Santa Rosa brings a fantastic new offering to the Santa Rosa summer camp landscape. Campers can register for one week or multiple weeks of what will be an unforgettable experience.
All locations will follow US Sports Camps COVID-19 safety procedures and state, local and facility guidelines concerning participant numbers, group sizes, face coverings and social distancing. To learn more or register for the 2022 camp season, visit: https://www.ussportscamps.com/kids
About US Sports Camps:
For over 45 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like eSports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
