Nike KIDS Camps give children ages 5-12 the opportunity to build a foundation of techniques and skills that will help them develop athletically by playing a number of sports and activities in a fun, safe environment.
BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, announces a new series of Nike KIDS Camps in partnership with My Gym in Boston, MA. My Gym has over 700 locations worldwide and was founded on the principle that if you teach children in a fun, physically engaging environment self esteem and confidence can flourish.
Each day campers will build competence and confidence through practicing sport and athletic fundamentals like running, jumping, catching, throwing, kicking, dodging and balancing through fun exercises and games.
Brendan Doyle SVP and Head of Multisports at US Sports Camps said, "For many children, this will be their first organized activity which makes it so important to partner with the My Gym team who are experts at working with young children.
Cory Bertisch, CEO of My Gym said, "This partnership combines My Gym's award-winning approach to teaching fitness and physical movement to the very young and Nike Sports Camps / US Sports Camps expertise on team sports and athleticism to create an outstanding summer camp for kids. We look forward to a very long association with Nike Sports Camps / US Sports Camps".
Offered in June, July, and August of 2022, Nike KIDS Camps with My Gym brings an exciting new offering to the Boston summer camp landscape. Campers can register for one week or multiple weeks of what will be an unforgettable experience.
All locations will follow US Sports Camps COVID-19 safety procedures and state, local and facility guidelines concerning participant numbers, group sizes, face coverings and social distancing. To learn more or register for the 2022 camp season, visit: https://www.ussportscamps.com/kids
About US Sports Camps:
For over 45 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like eSports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
About My Gym
Established in 1983 and named #1 Children's Fitness Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, My Gym is a leading fitness center destination for children with nearly 700 locations in over 30 countries, including international locations in China, France, Canada, and Brazil, among others. My Gym combines innovative, early physical education/pre-gymnastics classes with state-of-the-art facilities to empower children ages 6 months through 10 years by helping them acquire the skills, confidence, and positive self-image needed to become healthy adults.
Media Contact
Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, krocca@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE US Sports Camps