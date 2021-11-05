PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps set to offer Boys College Showcase Tennis Camp at the Beach & Tennis Club at Pebble Beach
US Sports Camps, the largest youth sports camps provider in the nation, has put together a two-day, tennis camp that gives exposure, instruction and training from some of the top academic and athletic universities in the country. This college showcase camp is offered for junior tennis players (boys) ages 13-18 and will take place on December 11th and 12th at The Beach & Tennis Club at Pebble Beach.
US Sports Camps has teamed up with four top tier coaches to provide a valuable experience for aspiring college tennis athletes. Their goal is to equip student athletes with the knowledge and tools to take their game to the next level. The camp includes one-on-one coaching and insight on what it takes to play at the collegiate level. Additionally, the camp incorporates collegiate style match play and technique and strategy evaluation.
"We are very excited to bring a camp of this level to the beautiful location of Pebble Beach, CA" says senior director of tennis for US Sports Camps, Wendy Shpiz. "We have an amazing lineup of coaches and can't wait for young players to train and learn from them."
Committed Camp Staff Includes:
Paul Goldstein – Head Men's Tennis Coach, Stanford University
- 2021 Pac-12 Champions
- 3-time Wilson ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year
- Former All American and was inducted into ITA Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame in May 2013
Brandon Coupe – Assistant Men's Tennis Coach, Stanford University
- Former All American and 2003 US Open doubles quarterfinalist
Francis Sargent – Assistant Men's Tennis Coach, UC Berkeley
- Former volunteer assistant coach for Stanford Men's tennis, just recently hired as the Cal Men's Assistant Tennis Coach
Paul Settles – Head Men's Tennis Coach, Claremont McKenna College
- 2015 Division III National Champions
- CMS has now reached five NCAA title matches in the past seven years
- Settles is winner of 25 USTA National Championships
For more detailed information and to register, please visit:
College Showcase Camp at The Beach & Tennis Club at Pebble Beach https://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/boys-college-showcase-pebble-beach
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as provider of NIKE Sports Camps, is the world's largest sports camp company with1,000 camps+ in 22 different sports serving more than 90,000 campers in 2021. With solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same:
To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
