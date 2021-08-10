GENEVA, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) will be hosting the 2022 Junior and Senior Championship and National Team Trials for artistic swimming from April 6 through April 10, 2022.
Artistic swimming has been an official Olympic sport since 1984, with competitions across four events: solo, duet, mixed duet and team. Team USA has won four gold medals and two silvers since artistic swimming was officially recognized, and SPIRE is hoping to add more team USA winners in 2024.
"SPIRE is honored to have been awarded the 2022 USA Artistic Swimming Junior and Senior Championship and JR/SR National Team Trials. We are excited to once again be working with Adam Andrasko and the USA Artistic Swimming Team and we will work tirelessly to ensure this event is a positive and memorable experience for all involved," SPIRE COO Jeff Orloff said.
SPIRE's facilities, just outside of Cleveland, Ohio, are second-to-none and the athletic boarding academy is no stranger to hosting trials and competitions across all sports. The USAAS 2020 All Star Camp and Coaches College was hosted by SPIRE last November, offering a world-class facility for artistic swimming.
"We are excited to be bringing another USA Artistic Swimming event back to SPIRE. From Cleveland to Geneva, the surrounding areas have much to offer our visiting athletes and their families. Our athletes had a great experience at the 2020 All Star Camp and we are thrilled to offer a premier championship opportunity to the nation's top junior and senior age-athletes at the Junior and Senior National Championships and National Team Trials event," explained Adam Andrasko, CEO of USA Artistic Swimming.
David Gilbert, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, agrees, adding,"Cleveland is honored to host the 2022 USA Artistic Swimming Junior and Senior Championship, JR/SR National Team Trials at our world class facility, SPIRE, which will provide a wonderful space to watch these incredibly talented athletes compete. With our region expecting an estimated $600-thousand in direct spending from this exciting competition, our team is ready to welcome the 300 athletes this coming April."
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, volleyball and soccer.
