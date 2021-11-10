METRO DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Despite the recent UIPM decision to replace riding, we remain steadfast in our commitment to sponsor the USA Pentathlon Multisport team through the 2024 Paris Olympics," said Shelly Watts, founder of Muirneen. "The pentathletes that I work with are passionate horse lovers that put the welfare of their horses above their own and are Olympic-level champions in fencing, shooting, swimming, cross-country running, and riding." Muirneen is proud to be the official equestrian apparel sponsor for the USA Pentathlon Multisport Team. The primary mission for the sponsorship is to showcase the unique sport and exceptional, compassionate equestrians involved.
Muirneen will document the training of these world-class athletes on social media from now until the International World Cup competitions and World Modern Pentathlon Championships. "We knew right away that we wanted to partner with Muirneen because of their mission to support women and diversity through their ethically-made equestrian clothing. Their apparel is beautifully hand-crafted while providing ultimate comfort and durability for our intense training and competition needs," commented pentathlete Stacy Hoehle.
Muirneen Equestrian outfits the USA Pentathlon Multisport Team with training gear and provides custom-made show attire for the athletes that qualify for the International World Cup competitions and World Modern Pentathlon Championships. All of the custom equestrian apparel by Muirneen is hand-sewn by seamstresses in the US that make a living wage for their families. "We were extremely impressed by their commitment to making ethically-made equestrian apparel, and we are looking forward to this four-year partnership," stated Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, the High Performance Director for USA Pentathlon.
Muirneen is a woman-owned, minority-owned, and veteran-owned company equipping riders of every skill level with beautiful, ethically-made apparel. Better Than Breeches™ and all Muirneen custom equestrian apparel are hand-sewn by seamstresses making a living wage in the United States.
