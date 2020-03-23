NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, one of the leading boutique public relations firms specializing in sports & entertainment has signed 2020 USA National Skateboarding Team standout and 2020 Olympic hopeful Minna Stess to their roster of athletes and personalities, the agency announced today.
"Minna Stess is a rising star in the skateboarding world, an inspiration for athletes globally, and a role model for young girls," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "We are honored that she has chosen Berk Communications as her communications partner and we look forward to elevating her profile and sharing her story."
Born and raised in Petaluma, Calif., Minna Stess began skating while she was still in diapers and has dominated the extreme sports scene since kindergarten. During the King of Groms Championship in 2014, Minna – then six – was the first female to compete in all three finals (street, mini ramp and bowl), the first female to win mini ramp, and the first female to win an ATV award. By age eight, Minna became the first girl in the California Amateur Skateboard League Championships' 35-year history to win first place overall for the year in the street series for the 8 and under division in Northern California.
At 10, she became the youngest girl to ever win the U14 World Cup Skateboarding Championships. In 2018, Minna came in 1st place during the Mystic Skate Cup Ladies Bowl in Prague and took 2nd at La Kantera in Spain. More recently, she has competed in the X Games and Dew Tour and took 3rd place in the 2019 USA Skateboarding National Championships Women's Park Finals.
Minna is on track to represent Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she would be the youngest U.S. Olympian since Donna Elizabeth de Varona in 1960, who was also 13.
About Berk Communications:
Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, Lids, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, NFL, MLS, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, D'USSÉ, JaJa Tequila, and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, Todd Gurley, and Colleen Quigley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.
Contact: Melanie Wadden, melanie@berkcommunications.com