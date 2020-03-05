BATON ROUGE, La., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March 13-15 at LSU's Carl Maddox Fieldhouse, Baton Rouge's Julia Hawkins, 104, will be the oldest person ever to compete in a USATF Masters Championship. She will join 27 reigning world masters champions, 19 Masters Hall of Famers and 37 athletes from Louisiana, 14 from the Baton Rouge area.
Events are contested in five-year age groups 30-34 to 100-104. Field event finals start at 7AM each day, track events at 8AM (Hawkins' events are Saturday, 60m at 11AM, Shotput at 1:45PM). Spectators are free; media are welcome.
Full schedule: https://www.usatf.org/events/2020/2020-usatf-masters-indoor-championships/schedule
Meet website (athletes, schedule of events, results as posted): https://www.usatf.org/events/2020/2020-usatf-masters-indoor-championships
Among athletes: three-time Olympian Michelle Rohl, 54, Mansfield, PA. Charles Allie, 72, Pittsburgh, PA, 2018 World Masters Athletics (WMA) Male Athlete of the Year and 2019 World Masters Men's Sprinter, and Antonio Palacios, 53, Bloomington, IN, 2019 WMA Men's Jumper of the Year. Kathy Bergen, W80, La Canada, CA, has already set three age group world records in 2020 for 60m, 200m, & High Jump.
Athletes to watch include Olympians, World Masters Athletics Award winners, USATF Masters Hall of Famers, 2019 world indoor champions, 2018 world outdoor champions, American and world age group record holders.
- Robert Arledge, M86, Lebanon, OH, 60M, High Jump, Pole Vault
- Paul Babits, M59, Fort Wayne, IN, Pole Vault
- Wendell Beck, M61, Mesa, AZ, 60, LJ, Pole Vault
- Howard Booth, M76, Gregory, MI, 60M, 60M Hurdles, 200, Long Jump, Pole Vault
- Stephanie Colby, W40, Pikesville, MD, Pentathlon, Pole Vault
- Christel Donley, W85, Colorado Springs, CO, 60, High Jump, Pentathlon, Long Jump, Shot Put Triple Jump
- Carol Finsrud, W63, Lockhart, TX, Shot Put, Superweight, Weight Throw
- Sonja Friend-Uhl,, W48, Boca Raton, FL 1500 3000, 400, 800M
- Easter Grant, Toney, AL, W36, 60, 200M
- Horace Grant, M67, Houston, 400, 800M
- Rachel Guest, W44, Surprise, AZ, 60M Hurdles, Pentathlon, Long Jump
- Angela Herzner, W45, Tempe, AZ, Pentathlon Shotput, Superweight, Weight Throw,60M Hurdles
- Alisa Harvey, W54, Manassas, VA in 1500, 800, 400M
- Lesley Hinz, W61, Atlanta, 200, 400, 800, 1500M
- Gloria Krug, W88, Long Jump, Shot, Superweight, Triple Jump, Weight Throw
- Damien Leake, M67, Van Nuys, CA, 60M and Long Jump
- Marianne Martino, W69, Littleton, CO, 1500M RW, 3000M RW
- Flo Meiler, W85, almost everything and especially Pole Vault!
- Bruce McBarnette, M62, Sterling, VA, High Jump, Triple Jump
- Sue McDonald, W56, Santa Barbara, CA, 200, 400, 800M
- Emma McGowan, W51, Sugar Hill, GA, 60, 200, 400M
- Charles Novak, M52, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 1500 and 800M
- James Patterson, M56, Hood River, OR, Shot Put
- Rondrick Parker, M36, Hardeeville, SC, 60, 200M
- Emil Pawlik, M81, Jackson MS 60M, 60M Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump
- Roger Pierce, M75, Rowley, MA, 60, 200, 400M
- Derek Pye, M52, Lakewood, CA, 60M, 60MHurdles
- Catherine Radle W76, Atlanta, 200, High Jump, Pole Vault
- James Sauers, M71, Dacula, GA, High Jump
- Nolan Shaheed, M70, Pasadena, CA, 1500, 800, 3000M (Jazz great!)
- Anne Sluder, Charlotte, NC, W47, Pentathlon, High Jump
- Mack Stewart, M82, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX, 200, 400,800M
- Joy Upshaw, W59, Walnut Creek, CA, 60M, 60M Hurdles, 200, Long Jump
- Roger Vergin, M82, The Villages, FL, Pentathlon
- Ruth Welding, W64, Elk Grove Village, IL, Shot Put, Superweight, Weight throw
Additional details, FAQs (thanks to Jay Wind for compiling): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Ps92lpYBNgfplsKVCHW5cM0gwIVBwZiCnYNdt_YcmP8/edit#gid=784968338
Contact: Bob Weiner 202-306-1200 weinerpublic@comcast.net