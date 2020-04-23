MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition— announced today that ESPNU will televise a 24-hour marathon of highlights from the high school and college national cheerleading and dance team championships beginning Sunday, April 26th at 12pm EST. Varsity Spirit cheerleading and dance team championships have been featured on ESPN since 1983.
The marathon will feature the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship, which recognized the nation's top college cheerleaders and dancers. The elite competition, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and the Universal Dance Association, took place in January at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World® Resort.
"We've been proud to collaborate with ESPN for the last 37 years to feature the most elite cheer and dance teams in the nation," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The role of a spirit team is multi-faceted; these teams work tirelessly throughout the year to support their school's athletic teams and act as ambassadors at their schools, and these events are their opportunity to showcase their athletic talents. These incredible young people will be even more valuable to their schools when things return to normal, as America needs spirit more than ever."
The marathon will also include competitions from the 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship and National Dance Team Championships that took place in February.
Since 1995 Varsity Spirit has welcomed millions of athletes and coaches to The Walt Disney World® Resort. The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is an 8,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment arena and the first facility in the world designed specifically for cheer and dance competitions. The 2018 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship was the inaugural event at The Arena, marked with a grand opening ceremony with a high energy routine involving Minnie Mouse in a new cheerleading uniform.
ESPNU Marathon Program Schedule for 2020 National Cheerleading & Dance Team Championships:
EPISODE
DATE
TIME
UCA College Cheerleading Championship: Division 1A
4/26/2020
12:00PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Large/Medium Coed
4/26/2020
1:00PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division I All Girl Large
4/26/2020
2:00PM
UCA College Cheerleading Championship: Division 1A All Girl
4/26/2020
2:30PM
UDA College Dance Championship: Pom
4/26/2020
3:00PM
National High School Dance Championship: Pom
4/26/2020
3:30PM
National High School Dance Championship: Hip Hop
4/26/2020
4:30PM
National High School Dance Championship: Jazz & High Kick
4/26/2020
5:30PM
UDA College Dance Championship: Jazz
4/26/2020
6:30PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Super Varsity
4/26/2020
7:00PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Small Coed
4/26/2020
7:30PM
UCA College Cheerleading Championship: Division 1A
4/26/2020
8:00PM
UCA College Cheerleading Championship: Division 1A All Girl
4/26/2020
9:00PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division I All Girl Large
4/26/2020
9:30PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division II
4/26/2020
10:00PM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division I All Girl Small/Medium
4/26/2020
11:00PM
National High School Dance Championship: Jazz & High Kick
4/27/2020
12:00AM
National High School Dance Championship: Hip Hop
4/27/2020
1:00AM
National High School Dance Championship: Pom
4/27/2020
2:00AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Large/Medium Coed
4/27/2020
3:00AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Super Varsity
4/27/2020
4:00AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Small Coed
4/27/2020
4:30AM
UDA College Dance Championship: Pom
4/27/2020
5:00AM
UDA College Dance Championship: Jazz
4/27/2020
5:30AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division II
4/27/2020
6:00AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division I All Girl Small/Medium
4/27/2020
7:00AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Division I All Girl Large
4/27/2020
8:00AM
National High School Cheerleading Championship: Large/Medium Coed
4/27/2020
8:30AM
UCA College Cheerleading Championship: Division 1A All Girl
4/27/2020
9:30AM
UDA College Dance Championship: Pom
4/27/2020
10:00AM
UDA College Dance Championship: Jazz
4/27/2020
10:30AM
UCA College Cheerleading Championship: Division 1A
4/27/2020
11:00AM
About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading's influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.
About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,600 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.
About ESPNU
ESPNU launched March 4, 2005, with the 24-hour college sports television network televising hundreds of live events annually. Action includes a variety of top football and men's and women's basketball games, as well as Olympic sports from 26 Division I conferences. ESPNU is the destination for premier collegiate and high school programming, including elite football, basketball, baseball, softball and lacrosse events. ESPNU, as part of ESPN's wide-ranging agreement with the NCAA, has extensive coverage of NCAA Championship events.