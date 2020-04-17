LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VegasNation.com, the news site for Las Vegas Raiders coverage and powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is giving Raiders and NFL fans alike a separate platform to express their passion for the game with the new VegasNationⓇ Fan Zone. The all-new fan forum kicks-off Friday, April 17, and there's no better time than the upcoming NFL Draft, starting April 23, to capture the excitement surrounding the Raiders' draft picks. To commemorate the launch, the first 200 fans who sign up at fanzone.vegasnation.com will receive official VegasNation Fan Zone T-shirts.
Las Vegans have fully embraced their major-league sports teams since their recent arrivals, from the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. It will be no different with the Las Vegas Raiders. "The Review-Journal is excited to launch VegasNation Fan Zone where Raiders fanatics can sound-off on all things associated with the team," Review-Journal Senior Director of Advertising Thomas Heaton said. "It'll be a no-holds-barred zone for members to generate their own Raiders posts for lively discussions around the clock."
"The most serious of Raiders fans will now have a football trifecta including VegasNation Fan Zone, the VegasNation app and vegasnation.com all at their fingertips without missing a beat," Review-Journal Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Chase Rankin said. "With the NFL Draft, Raiders training camp, Allegiant Stadium completion and the entire 2020 season in plain view, Fan Zone will capture the excitement and energy around all things Silver and Black." VegasNation Fan Zone is accessible 24/7 at https://fanzone.vegasnation.com/ .
