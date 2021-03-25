WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) was a Grand Club Sponsor at the Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk held on March 7. Registrants walked individually or in teams throughout the county, while respecting social distancing guidelines. Participants walked 1.54 miles, representing the 1 in 54 children in the U.S. living with autism. Autism Speaks has funded nearly $150 million in scientific grants, resulting in an additional $396 million of publicly-sourced autism-related funding.
"Your strength and commitment are empowering crucial work to ensure people on the spectrum can gain access to resources, assistance and support in these troubling times. Our rapid response to Covid, adding cares grants, increasing our capacity for direct assistance, and also creating a whole new resource of tool kits adequate for these changing times, is all possible because of our supporters," said Carolina Lizarralde, area executive director, Autism Speaks.
The annual Autism Speaks Walk brings communities together for an inclusive day of kindness, learning, and encouragement. The funds raised support Autism Speaks' mission to promote solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families.
"We are proud to sponsor the Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk. This is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness, increase funding and innovative research," said Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL).
The Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism. Powered by the love of people with autism and those who support them, the funds raised help ensure people of all abilities have access to the tools needed to reach their full potential.
World Autism Awareness Day is April 2. Hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses, and communities around the globe come together to Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and their caregivers and families. To get involved, wear something blue in support of understanding and acceptance for people with autism and share on social with the hashtag #LightItUpBlue. Educational activities take place all month, aiming to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism, foster worldwide support and inspire a kinder, more inclusive world.
VCGFL is committed to giving back to numerous charitable and community programs throughout the year. As a local leader in construction, restoration, roofing, and storm damage repairs, VCGFL has earned numerous accolades and awards for project excellence, safety, best practices, and design.
About Venture Construction Group of Florida
Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Specializing in industrial/ commercial projects, VCGFL assists property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels, and business complexes with general contractor services, roofing, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Naples, Panama City Beach, Orlando, Stuart, Tampa, San Juan, and Nassau, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL has earned leading industry awards including the Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA) Silver PRISM Award for Safety Team of the Year, GCBA Gold PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, GCBA Silver PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, Owens Corning Pinnacle Award for Safety, Construction Business Owner Award, Roofing Alliance MVP Award, Coatings Pro Contractor Award, Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award, Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers Award, Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. Shanton is a certified member of the WindStorm Insurance Network™ and is a WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, and WIND Certified Fellow®. VCGFL carries advanced accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor and Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors. VCGFL is a proud member of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA); Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA); Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA); Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association (IAUA); National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors (NAERMC); National Association of Home Builders (NAHB); National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA); NRCA Qualified Trainer; Property Liability and Resource Bureau (PLRB); Restoration Industry Association (RIA).
VCGFL is a registered U.S. Federal Government Contractor and holds leading manufacturer certifications including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor, and Duro-Last Certified Contractor status. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third-party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information, call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.VCGFL.com.
About Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to http://www.AutismSpeaks.org.
