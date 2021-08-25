LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertical Supply Group is entering a multi-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to support reforestation efforts and carbon offset projects.
Vertical Supply Group (VSG) manufactures high-quality work tools for professional arborists, climbers and other work-at-height professionals. It is the parent company of trusted consumer brands like Sterling, Notch and Silky. Because its consumer base is comprised of those who spend more time outdoors, Vertical Supply Group has a company mission of environmental stewardship, having committed towards sustainability programs each year. To further their mission, they have partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to show their dedication to becoming a more sustainable company both internally and externally.
"We love working with companies that truly understand the importance of sustainability," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "For Vertical Supply Group, sustainability is so much more than a buzzword. It is a commitment and passion the company shares with its consumers for the environment and the great outdoors."
The reforestation project supported by VSG's partnership supports is located in the Econfina Creek Watershed in Florida. The watershed supports several cities by providing clean water, including Panama City. Natural disasters devasted the land in 2018, and now the region is ready to be replanted again. The contributions provided by Vertical Supply Group will also support the Foundation's work in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley through the purchase of carbon credits. The ongoing restoration work that takes place in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley is vital for countless people and wildlife in the region.
"Our business is rooted in trees, so partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation is a natural fit," said Tripp Wyckoff, CEO of Vertical Supply Group. "With their help, we are proud to be carbon neutral and excited to embark on this journey to combat climate change through reforestation initiatives."
Vertical Supply Group's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is just one aspect of its commitment to sustainability. It has achieved carbon neutrality by offsetting 100 percent of direct emissions from owned assets and consumed energy in 2021 by purchasing qualifying carbon credits. In addition, the company is implementing multiple green initiatives including reducing plastic in its packaging materials, promoting rideshare or electric vehicle programs for employees, and activating circular supply chains.
For more information about the Arbor Day Foundation's reforestation projects, visit arborday.org.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.
As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
About Vertical Supply Group
Vertical Supply Group (VSG) is a vertically integrated business with focus on product development, manufacturing and equipment supply. Comprised of brands Sterling, Notch and Silky, as well as webstores TreeStuff.com, SherrillTree.com, Bishco.com, and RescueDirect.com, we deliver the most comprehensive assortment of products for arborists, climbers, emergency, technical rescue and other work-at-height professionals. Learn more at verticalsupplygroup.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Salem, Arbor Day Foundation, 402-473-2024, jsalem@arborday.org
SOURCE Arbor Day Foundation